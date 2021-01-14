Nebraska's longest-serving state insurance director, Bruce Ramge, is stepping down

LINCOLN — Bruce Ramge, Nebraska's longest-serving insurance director, has announced plans to retire after 10 years at the helm of the state agency.
In a statement Thursday, Gov. Pete Ricketts praised Ramge, saying he helped Nebraska's insurance industry grow into one of the largest in the nation and the state's regulatory framework become a model for other states.
“Under Bruce’s leadership, Nebraska has gained a reputation for having fair and consistent insurance regulation,” the governor said.
Ramge's tenure with the department began in 1984, when he worked for the Market Conduct Division. He became chief of market regulation in 1999 and was named department director in January 2010.
During his years as director, the department has improved customer service, streamlined processes, enhanced transparency and aligned Nebraska’s insurance regulations with new federal laws and evolving international supervisory standards.
Gov. Pete Ricketts delivered his annual State of the State speech to the Nebraska Legislature on Thursday, along with his budget proposals for the two fiscal years starting July 1. Here are six key takeaways.
Bruce Ramge, Nebraska's longest-serving insurance director, will retire in April after 10 years at the helm of the state agency.