Nebraska's longest-serving state insurance director, Bruce Ramge, is stepping down

LINCOLN — Bruce Ramge, Nebraska's longest-serving insurance director, has announced plans to retire after 10 years at the helm of the state agency.

In a statement Thursday, Gov. Pete Ricketts praised Ramge, saying he helped Nebraska's insurance industry grow into one of the largest in the nation and the state's regulatory framework become a model for other states.

“Under Bruce’s leadership, Nebraska has gained a reputation for having fair and consistent insurance regulation,” the governor said.

Ramge's tenure with the department began in 1984, when he worked for the Market Conduct Division. He became chief of market regulation in 1999 and was named department director in January 2010.

During his years as director, the department has improved customer service, streamlined processes, enhanced transparency and aligned Nebraska’s insurance regulations with new federal laws and evolving international supervisory standards.

Ramge’s retirement is effective April 9.

Our best Omaha staff photos of January 2021

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.