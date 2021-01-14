 Skip to main content
Nebraska's longest-serving state insurance director, Bruce Ramge, is stepping down
Nebraska's longest-serving state insurance director, Bruce Ramge, is stepping down

Bruce Ramge

Bruce Ramge, Nebraska's longest-serving insurance director, will retire in April after 10 years at the helm of the state agency. 

 OFFICE OF GOV. PETE RICKETTS

LINCOLN — Bruce Ramge, Nebraska's longest-serving insurance director, has announced plans to retire after 10 years at the helm of the state agency. 

In a statement Thursday, Gov. Pete Ricketts praised Ramge, saying he helped Nebraska's insurance industry grow into one of the largest in the nation and the state's regulatory framework become a model for other states. 

“Under Bruce’s leadership, Nebraska has gained a reputation for having fair and consistent insurance regulation,” the governor said.

Ramge's tenure with the department began in 1984, when he worked for the Market Conduct Division. He became chief of market regulation in 1999 and was named department director in January 2010.

During his years as director, the department has improved customer service, streamlined processes, enhanced transparency and aligned Nebraska’s insurance regulations with new federal laws and evolving international supervisory standards. 

Ramge’s retirement is effective April 9.

Martha Stoddard

