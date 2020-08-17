Nebraska's mail-in voting rate this fall could approach primary's historic number

Months after coronavirus concerns drove a record 75% of Nebraskans to vote by mail in the May primary, election officials expect another swell of absentee ballots this fall.
Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen expects anywhere from 25% to 75% of the state’s general election voters to request and return early ballots for the Nov. 3 election.
Douglas County has already received 85,000 requests for absentee ballots, two weeks after all registered voters in the county were sent ballot request cards.
That’s ahead of the 60,000 requests the county had received two weeks after two similar mailings were sent to Omaha-area voters this spring, Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said.
It’s too soon to say how many requests are being received in the rest of the state, the Secretary of State’s Office said. Sarpy County election officials said they were still counting initial requests.
But most election officials contacted by The World-Herald last week expressed concern about possible delivery delays by the U.S. Postal Service.
The Postal Service recently warned 46 states, including Nebraska, that it could not guarantee timely delivery of completed ballots mailed by a set late-October date, as the post office has for years.
Nebraska law requires absentee ballots to be received by the end of Election Day — postmarks are irrelevant
Local election officials are urging voters to mail their ballots earlier than usual or return them using a county drop box.
The state has not yet decided whether to send a ballot request card to every voter, as it did before to the primary.
Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb said the state could help people vote from home during the pandemic, by reminding people who requested early ballots in the spring that they’ll need to request a ballot again in the fall. The state could make that easier by sending every voter a request form, she said.
Some county election officials have decided on their own to send out request cards to all voters, including in Douglas, Lancaster, Sarpy, Adams and Phelps Counties.
Local election officials also are offering more options to return ballots. Douglas County, for instance, is adding four more drop box sites, for a total of 13. The state worked this spring to make sure each of Nebraska’s 93 counties has at least one ballot drop box.
For those voters who decide to vote at the polls, state and local election officials said they expect minimal changes and disruptions from how in-person voting worked for the primary.
Douglas and Sarpy County election officials said they plan no consolidations of polling places and would offer safe, socially distanced voting.
Kruse said his office intends to staff 237 precincts with 10 people apiece. Sarpy County Election Commissioner Michelle Andahl said her county plans to staff 52 precincts with eight to 10 poll workers each.
“We feel very well-prepared,” Andahl said.
The state has gathered masks, sanitizer and wipes for polling places. Douglas and Sarpy officials said they’re on track in recruiting poll workers, though they would always welcome more.
One reason for their optimism: Younger poll workers signed up to help with the spring primary. State law also allows counties to draft poll workers as jurors can be for jury duty.
Many first-time poll workers from the May primary will help again this fall, officials say, including Jessica Saffold, 23, who worked as a machine operator and opened early votes.
“Volunteering was a chance to serve my community and give shape to what democracy is,” she said.
County officials’ recruiting efforts may get a boost from two popular social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram, which are rolling out a new Voter Information Center.
Users will be able to request a ballot by mail, find their polling place and volunteer as a poll worker, Facebook officials said in a conference call with reporters last week.
Voters have until Oct. 23 to return a request for a mailed ballot. The first wave of ballots will be mailed in late September.
