Nebraska's new African American Affairs commission meets first time

Along with electing the chair, the 14 commission members voted for four members to comprise an executive committee.

Laban Njuguna of Aurora, co-founder of Zabuni Specialty Coffee Auction, asked chair nominees on Wednesday how they felt about having three immigrants on the commission.

State Sen. Terrell McKinney, who represents North Omaha in the Legislature, has previously raised concerns about the number of African immigrants on the commission, noting that they would not have the same experiences as people who grow up Black in the United States.

Three of the 14 members, or 21%, are immigrants.

Several members spoke in support of their inclusion and the perspective they'll bring to the group.

"All of us do come from different experiences, and all of us have something to contribute — and you have a lot to contribute," said John Carter, who serves as chief deputy sheriff in Dundy County and owns a gun store in Benkelman.

Nebraska Department of Economic Development Director Anthony Goins also encouraged members to "respectfully challenge the narratives that have been put out."

During the meeting, commission members discussed the importance of economic opportunity and education.