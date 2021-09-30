Nebraska's new congressional, legislative districts take effect Friday

"This was a very frustrating process, it was a process, but it got done," he said.

Under the new congressional plan, all of Douglas County remained in the 2nd Congressional District, along with western Sarpy County. The more rural Saunders County was added, moving out of the 1st District to the 2nd.

Gretna, Springfield and Papillion’s southern neighborhoods stayed with the Omaha-dominated district, where they are currently, and will continue to be represented by Rep. Don Bacon in Congress.

La Vista and the bulk of Papillion were shifted out of the 2nd District and into the 1st District, where they will be represented by Rep. Jeff Fortenberry. Bellevue and Offutt Air Force Base already are in the 1st District, where they would remain. Both Bacon and Fortenberry are Republicans.

The legislative plan moved District 36 from central Nebraska to western Sarpy County. The change means State Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg will not represent the people who elected him during his last year in office. He is term-limited.