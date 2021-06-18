Nebraska's new hair discrimination ban celebrated at North Omaha event

A crowded room in North Omaha buzzed with talk of liberation and progress on Friday, in celebration of a new state law that addresses racial discrimination on the basis of hair texture and style in the workplace.
People gathered in the Highlander Accelerator to celebrate Legislative Bill 451, with Gov. Pete Ricketts signing ceremonial copies of the bill for key contributors to its passage.
The bill expands a ban on racial discrimination in the workplace to include discrimination based on hair textures or styles historically associated with race, such as protective hairstyles that include braids, locks and twists.
“LB 451 marks an emancipatory moment in American history,” said Wendy Greene, a law professor at Drexel University. “It enshrines a legal right to enjoy our human right to be free from racial discrimination in all of its forms in the contemporary workplace.”
State Sen. Terrell McKinney introduced the bill, which the Legislature passed on a 40-4 vote in April and Gov. Ricketts signed into law last month.
“In the age where employment discrimination rarely presents itself in policies that explicitly exclude based on race, LB 451 addresses harmful practices that appear neutral but actually work to deny job opportunities for reasons that have nothing to do with your qualifications and ability to do a particular job,” McKinney said.
Friday was a fitting day to celebrate the bill, coinciding with the state’s first official observation of Juneteenth as a federal and state holiday. The holiday marks the day in 1865 when Union troops brought news of the Emancipation Proclamation to enslaved people in Texas, more than two years after the proclamation was issued.
“If we are going to live up to our state’s motto, ‘Equality before the law,’ it’s important that we continue to make sure we do not have racial discrimination in the [workplace],” Ricketts said Friday.
In 2020, Ricketts vetoed a similar bill, writing that he agreed with its goals but had concerns. The timing of the veto barred the Legislature from overriding it.
At the time, Ashlei Spivey said she was disappointed and suspicious of the governor’s veto. Spivey is the founder and director of the group I Be Black Girl, which seeks to help Black women and girls reach their full potential.
After going through months of work with the Governor’s Office, McKinney, Greene and others, Spivey said that what passed is stronger legislation and that she’s grateful to Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh for introducing the original bill.
“The governor, to his credit, said that he was going to be committed to trying to get something through, and he and his office did do that,” Spivey said. “So, we worked with key Black women in his Cabinet to help pull this forward. We had hard, difficult conversations. But we got it done.”
The biggest difference between last year’s bill and LB 451 is that the new law, McKinney said, includes clarification that employers can enact safety standards if needed. Other changes include a provision allowing law enforcement agencies to impose their own dress and grooming standards.
McKinney has also introduced an interim study resolution to look at the impact of natural hair discrimination in educational settings. He said that his office will do research to see if that is an issue and if legislation might be necessary and that there may be a hearing on the issue.
Informational materials about the new law are in the works, Spivey said, and so are discussions about what comes next in building inclusive workplaces.
If someone is experiencing discrimination, she said they should visit the state's Equal Opportunity Commission and talk to the human resources professionals within their organization.
“We are building in safeguards and avenues for people to express their grievances, to create change around this,” Spivey said. “And that’s the next step. We don’t want this legislation to just sit on a shelf; we want it to be where people can see it actionable in our workplaces.”