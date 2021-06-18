Nebraska's new hair discrimination ban celebrated at North Omaha event

After going through months of work with the Governor’s Office, McKinney, Greene and others, Spivey said that what passed is stronger legislation and that she’s grateful to Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh for introducing the original bill.

“The governor, to his credit, said that he was going to be committed to trying to get something through, and he and his office did do that,” Spivey said. “So, we worked with key Black women in his Cabinet to help pull this forward. We had hard, difficult conversations. But we got it done.”

The biggest difference between last year’s bill and LB 451 is that the new law, McKinney said, includes clarification that employers can enact safety standards if needed. Other changes include a provision allowing law enforcement agencies to impose their own dress and grooming standards.

McKinney has also introduced an interim study resolution to look at the impact of natural hair discrimination in educational settings. He said that his office will do research to see if that is an issue and if legislation might be necessary and that there may be a hearing on the issue.