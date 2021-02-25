Nebraska's plan for two-tier Medicaid expansion program suffers second blow

LINCOLN — Nebraska's top Medicaid official announced Thursday that a second major part of the two-tier Medicaid expansion program has been put on hold.
The decision means that low-income, working-age adults — the bulk of those covered under the expansion — will have no way to receive dental, vision and over-the-counter medication benefits for the foreseeable future.
Those benefits are automatically part of traditional Medicaid. But state officials had planned to require that expansion patients meet six wellness and personal responsibility goals to qualify for the benefits. The qualification period was to start April 1.
Now, State Medicaid Director Kevin Bagley said federal officials have indicated that they have concerns about the plan and are unlikely to approve it in time for an April launch. That leaves the future of the two-tier plan, called Heritage Health Adult, up in the air.
"Once it becomes clear where it is we need to go, we'll move in that direction," Bagley told the Appropriations Committee on Thursday, while warning, "the reality is, any direction we take at this point probably adds months to the implementation."
Earlier this month, the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services alerted Nebraska officials that the Biden administration was looking to withdraw approval for another key part of the two-tier plan.
That part, which was to start in 2022, would have required most expansion patients to work, volunteer or do other specified activities for 80 hours a month to get full benefits. The "community engagement" requirements were to be in addition to the wellness and personal responsibility requirements.
Both pieces received initial approval from the Trump administration, with then-CMS Administrator Seema Verma calling the program a “very innovative and creative approach to improving the lives” of state residents.
But federal officials must approve the implementation plans as well. Acting CMS Administrator Elizabeth Richter said in a Feb. 12 letter that the community engagement requirements "would not promote the objectives of the Medicaid program" and that the other requirements were under review.
State Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln called for the state to just move ahead and offer all the traditional Medicaid benefits to the expansion population, rather than try to fight with federal officials. She expressed frustration when Bagley said it could take another six months to make that change.
Sen. John Stinner of Gering, the committee chairman, also questioned why it would take so long to change gears.
"I would explore trying to get to the next plan as quickly as possible," he said.
Nebraska voters approved Medicaid expansion in November 2018, but the Department of Health and Human Services did not launch the program for almost two years, the longest delay in the nation.
The expansion program now provides low-income working-age adults with a basic level of benefits, including physical and mental health care and prescription drugs. Exceptions are made for pregnant women, people considered medically frail and young adults ages 19 and 20, who automatically receive all the benefits available under traditional Medicaid.
On another topic, Bagley said he would be happy to implement any rate increases for Medicaid providers that lawmakers include in the state budget.
Representatives of several nursing home and home health groups urged the committee to put rate increases in the budget, saying they are struggling with a tight labor market. Nursing homes have also seen occupancy rates drop during the pandemic because of the restrictions on visitation.