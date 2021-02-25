Nebraska's plan for two-tier Medicaid expansion program suffers second blow

LINCOLN — Nebraska's top Medicaid official announced Thursday that a second major part of the two-tier Medicaid expansion program has been put on hold.

The decision means that low-income, working-age adults — the bulk of those covered under the expansion — will have no way to receive dental, vision and over-the-counter medication benefits for the foreseeable future.

Those benefits are automatically part of traditional Medicaid. But state officials had planned to require that expansion patients meet six wellness and personal responsibility goals to qualify for the benefits. The qualification period was to start April 1.

Now, State Medicaid Director Kevin Bagley said federal officials have indicated that they have concerns about the plan and are unlikely to approve it in time for an April launch. That leaves the future of the two-tier plan, called Heritage Health Adult, up in the air.

"Once it becomes clear where it is we need to go, we'll move in that direction," Bagley told the Appropriations Committee on Thursday, while warning, "the reality is, any direction we take at this point probably adds months to the implementation."