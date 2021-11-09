Nebraska's Planned Parenthood clinics will seek federal family planning funds again

LINCOLN — Nebraska's Planned Parenthood clinics hope to start getting federal family planning funds again next year, now that a Trump-era ban on abortion referrals has been lifted.
Officials with Planned Parenthood North Central States announced Tuesday that the organization would apply to rejoin the federal Title X program in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. Plans are to reapply during the next round of grant funding, which will be within the next few months in Nebraska.
Andi Curry Grubb, the group's Nebraska executive director, said that getting back into the Title X program would give Nebraska women and men more access to services, including family planning, cancer screenings, testing and treatment of sexually transmitted infections and other reproductive health care.
"We've never been able to fully meet the demand," she said of the state's family planning providers. "There's always a need."
The announcement came one day after new federal rules for Title X dollars went into effect. The rules, brought about under President Joe Biden, allow clinics once again to make referrals to abortion providers for women seeking abortions.
In 2019, under President Donald Trump, the federal government adopted rules that required clinics getting Title X money to be physically and financially independent of abortion clinics and barred them from referring patients for abortions.
Nebraska lawmakers had imposed the same kinds of restrictions in 2018, which forced Planned Parenthood out of the program.
At the time, Jane Rogers, chairwoman of the Family Planning Council of Nebraska board, said the restrictions disrupted care for thousands of patients. Planned Parenthood previously served half of all Title X patients in Douglas County and 75% of those in Lancaster County.
The following year, Nebraska's share of Title X funds were awarded to the Family Planning Council, a private nonprofit, to administer, rather than the state's Department of Health and Human Services. The federal restrictions, however, kept Planned Parenthood out of the program and kept the "gag rule" in place.
Planned Parenthood has clinics in Omaha and Lincoln that offer abortions and other reproductive health services. Grubb said both have tried to provide the same access to services without Title X support by drawing on a number of different funding sources.
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, meanwhile, joined a lawsuit last month challenging the Biden rules and seeking to restore the previous referral ban. The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court in Cincinnati by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. Eleven states, all with Republican attorneys general, joined the action.
Peterson said the 2019 requirements were intended to build walls to prevent the funding of abortion with taxpayer money, which remains illegal. Religious and social conservatives had pushed for the strict separation between family planning services and abortion.
Nationally, Title X makes available more than $250 million a year to clinics to provide birth control and basic health care services, mainly to low-income women, many from minority communities.
