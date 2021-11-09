Nebraska's Planned Parenthood clinics will seek federal family planning funds again

LINCOLN — Nebraska's Planned Parenthood clinics hope to start getting federal family planning funds again next year, now that a Trump-era ban on abortion referrals has been lifted.

Officials with Planned Parenthood North Central States announced Tuesday that the organization would apply to rejoin the federal Title X program in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. Plans are to reapply during the next round of grant funding, which will be within the next few months in Nebraska.

Andi Curry Grubb, the group's Nebraska executive director, said that getting back into the Title X program would give Nebraska women and men more access to services, including family planning, cancer screenings, testing and treatment of sexually transmitted infections and other reproductive health care.

"We've never been able to fully meet the demand," she said of the state's family planning providers. "There's always a need."

The announcement came one day after new federal rules for Title X dollars went into effect. The rules, brought about under President Joe Biden, allow clinics once again to make referrals to abortion providers for women seeking abortions.