Nebraska's private, parochial school backers try and fail again on scholarship tax credits

Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, one of two Black members of the Legislature, joined Linehan in arguing for the bill. He said education is key to the American promise but students in his community have waited too long to see improvements in their public schools.

"My parents are asking for at least the option," he said. "I know parents are asking for something because what we're doing now is not working."

Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha, the state's other Black lawmaker, opposed the bill, although he said people contacting him were split 50-50 on the issue. But he said he has heard from several people in his district who experienced racism and discrimination in private and parochial schools.

He also said that going to a different school would not change other aspects of a student's life, such as going to bed hungry or not having decent shoes or having to move frequently.

"Giving a scholarship does not erase that the kid is living in poverty," he said. "I just don't see it as being the solution."

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha made similar arguments. She said more children could benefit if the state spent the same amount of money on expanding food assistance or housing subsidies or other programs that help low-income families.