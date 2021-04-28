Nebraska's private, parochial school backers try and fail again on scholarship tax credits

LINCOLN — The latest attempt to use state tax breaks to help more low-income students attend private and parochial schools failed in the face of a filibuster Wednesday.
Nebraska lawmakers fell four votes short of ending the filibuster on Legislative Bill 364, introduced by State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn. The bill would provide tax credits to people or businesses that donate to a designated private or parochial school scholarship fund.
The vote came after eight hours of passionate, sometimes personal, sometimes angry debate that ranged from the comparative merits of public and private education to constitutional law and the best ways to help Black and Latino children living in poverty. The bill will not return this year.
Linehan, who has pushed for similar bills in previous years, argued that the measure must pass if Nebraska wants to provide opportunities for every child in the state. She said the bill would give educational choices to more students whose families don't make enough to pay private school tuition.
"In America, a child's opportunity for education should not depend on income or zip code," she said.
Linehan cited one of her greatest concerns as the gap in achievement scores between students of color and White students. She argued that the chance to attend private or parochial schools could help students improve their academic performance.
Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, one of two Black members of the Legislature, joined Linehan in arguing for the bill. He said education is key to the American promise but students in his community have waited too long to see improvements in their public schools.
"My parents are asking for at least the option," he said. "I know parents are asking for something because what we're doing now is not working."
Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha, the state's other Black lawmaker, opposed the bill, although he said people contacting him were split 50-50 on the issue. But he said he has heard from several people in his district who experienced racism and discrimination in private and parochial schools.
He also said that going to a different school would not change other aspects of a student's life, such as going to bed hungry or not having decent shoes or having to move frequently.
"Giving a scholarship does not erase that the kid is living in poverty," he said. "I just don't see it as being the solution."
Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha made similar arguments. She said more children could benefit if the state spent the same amount of money on expanding food assistance or housing subsidies or other programs that help low-income families.
Some opponents raised questions about the legality of supporting parochial schools, even indirectly, under the Nebraska Constitution. Others objected to the idea of giving larger tax benefits to people donating to these scholarships than they would get for donating to other charities, such as food banks.
"This is a bill that is a gift to the wealthy under the pretense of helping the poor," said Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha.
As advanced from the committee, the bill would allow scholarship donors to get income tax credits worth up to half of their tax bill each year, with the total amount of credits capped at $5 million a year. The money would have to be used to pay tuition for students whose families qualify for free or reduced-price lunches.
During debate, Linehan offered to limit annual donations to $5,000 per person or $10,000 per corporation and to allow people to get tax credits for only 75% of their donations. She also offered to put a five-year sunset on the program.
She said the tax credit scholarships could pay for an estimated 400 to 700 students to attend private schools, depending on the tuition amount of each school.
The Revenue Committee also added parts of another bill, introduced by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, to LB 364. The language added from Briese's bill would provide income tax credits for donations that promote early childhood programs. Those credits also would be capped at $5 million a year.
Jeremy Ekeler with the Nebraska Catholic Conference decried the vote, saying that the 20 senators who did not vote for cloture had "prioritized politics over parents' rights." But he also said it was a step in the right direction to have a full day of debate about the issue.
