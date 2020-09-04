Nebraska's Senate debate: Sasse parries health care barbs from Janicek

But on health care and other issues, Sasse parried most of Janicek’s attacks. On health care, Sasse explained his goal of helping more Americans buy and keep private health insurance with them when they change jobs and when they move, even across state lines, with employers still paying a share of premiums.

“That’s what needs to happen in health care,” Sasse said.

The clearest indicator of Sasse’s confidence showed in how he answered a question about the future of entitlement spending. He said the eligibility age for safety net programs should reflect that people are living longer.

Sasse spelled out his idea that the federal government could not afford to continue starting Social Security and Medicare as early as they do now, that taxpayers can't pay benefits for his son to retire at 65 and live to 100.

Janicek criticized Sasse’s talk of raising the eligibility age for programs that people pay for from their paychecks. He said he would protect Social Security and Medicare as lifeboats for the elderly. He said the government could negotiate better drug and hospital stay prices to save money.

Janicek said his small business experience prepares him well to “get on top of spending.” Sasse agreed on the need.