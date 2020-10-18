Nebraska's surge in COVID-19 cases spurs debate over how best to fight pandemic

Ricketts continues to oppose any state mask mandate or other a local mandate from local health officials. When asked if he would consider requiring masks in specific settings, Ricketts said no.

The governor said his goal is to educate people about the use of masks and why it’s important for protecting hospital capacity. He wants voluntary compliance.

With a vaccine still down the road, Ricketts said the state will need to manage the virus for the months ahead. He acknowledged the state might need to make more changes to its directed health measures in the future.

On testing, Ricketts said the state has helped TestNebraska’s lab catch up, and by Tuesday it was turning around results within 48 hours on 84% of its tests. But he said that’s an issue the state will continue to manage.

Asked if Nebraska’s approach will be enough to control the pandemic, Ricketts said: “I believe it will because Nebraskans do the right things when you ask them to do it.”

Many health officials also acknowledge a lot of recent cases stem from small gatherings of family and friends — placing public health issues squarely in the privacy of someone’s home.