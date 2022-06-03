Nebraska's tourism slogan is 'not for everyone,' but commission calls it a success

Nebraska’s current tourism slogan landed with a splash in 2018, stirring a strong social media reaction and generating press coverage on several national platforms, from The Washington Post to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The national award-winning slogan — “Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone” — continues to evoke praise and criticism, with even a few Republican gubernatorial candidates calling for a change. But with a busy summer travel season officially underway, Nebraska's tourism chief says the state doesn't plan to shed the striking slogan any time soon.

John Ricks, executive director of the Nebraska Tourism Commission, considers the campaign a success and cites tourism metrics and state rankings to make his case. A few Omaha industry professionals, though, are still unsure about the message and say that determining “success” requires more nuance.

In its research, Ricks said, the commission had found that Nebraska “wasn’t even on people’s shopping list as a potential vacation destination.” They found indifference, apathy — difficult beasts to battle in the advertising world.

“You have to do something unexpected to get people's attention, to even get in their consideration set,” he said. “So, that's what we did.”

Barriers to people visiting were deeply entrenched, he said. They found people wouldn’t even take the time to research Nebraska. There were perceptions that the state was all dusty plains, flat and boring, flyover country.

The campaign fed those assumptions back to people, Ricks said, then told them the real story.

One ad from the tongue-in-cheek campaign shows people floating a stream in livestock tanks with the words “Lucky for you, there’s nothing to do here.” Another shows hikers jumping across a rock formation: “Famous for our flat, boring landscape.”

They moved advertising out of the state, Ricks said, to attract travelers who tend to stay longer, spend more and bring in new money. For in-state travel, the commission is more focused on the state’s successful Nebraska Passport program.

“When this hit, we somehow connected with people,” Ricks said. “And we're joking now that … we’re finding that there are a lot more ‘not everyones’ out there than we thought.”

Tourism is a $3.6 billion industry in Nebraska, Ricks said, that generates almost $265 million in state and local taxes.

Analyzing travel data from the last few years can be tricky, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic upending the industry in 2020. But Ricks offered some statistics that he said indicate success.

Web traffic on the state’s tourism website, visitNebraska.com, increased from about 371,000 visitors in 2017 to about 918,000 in 2021.

Year-to-year changes in visitor spending had been modest each year between 2012 and 2017 (ranging from a 1.3% decrease to a 3.5% increase). In 2018, spending went up by 5.5%. It increased again, by 4.6%, in 2019 before plummeting 40% in 2020. It recovered, and then some, in 2021, increasing by 68%.

When people started trekking out after locking down early in the pandemic, Ricks said they’d go in their cars to see less-populated places that are outdoorsy, less-traveled and affordable.

“That’s just a description of Nebraska,” he said.

He expects there’s still pent-up demand that drove some of the success in 2021. But not every state got back to where they were in 2019, he said. Nebraska did.

Another metric: Nebraska’s ranking on MMGY Global’s “Portrait of American Travelers” improved this spring, placing it among eight states that had a statistically significant increase over 2021.

Chris Davidson, executive vice president of MMGY Travel Intelligence, said the company has published its in-depth report for over three decades. It surveys roughly 4,500 adults about their travel habits. In 2021, it changed to a quarterly schedule.

One question they ask of “active leisure travelers” each survey centers around their interest in visiting each of the 50 states and Puerto Rico, along with other specific destinations. That data is used for the rankings Ricks cited.

Nebraska has traditionally been in the bottom five, Davidson said.

Nebraska ranked 45 in spring 2019, tied with Arkansas and Oklahoma, but only 17% of people surveyed were somewhat or extremely interested in visiting. MMGY didn’t publish a report in 2020.

In spring 2021, 21% of people were somewhat or extremely interested in visiting Nebraska in the next two years and it ranked 48. In its most recent report, spring 2022, that number rose to 25% and Nebraska ranked 45.

Just people who were extremely interested went from 5% in 2019 to 9% in 2022. The percentage of people who weren’t at all interested was 41% in 2019 and dropped to 36% in 2022. The state’s average score went from 2.2 on a five-point scale to 2.4 — about a 9% improvement.

Davidson’s assessment of those numbers was two-fold: “It's some encouraging, incremental positive momentum,” he said. And, there’s a lot of work to be done.

"The reality is, it's still in the bottom five states for interest in visiting," he said.

Jeremy Lipschultz, a social media professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said he guessed the initial attention the slogan received cut both ways — some people were positive about it but some were negative because it sounds exclusive.

Terry Kroeger, president and CEO of Omaha marketing firm Smith Kroeger, said it was “unfortunate that the message was contrary to the truth that Nebraskans are very welcoming to newcomers and visitors.”

“This message says the opposite,” he said in an email.

During the recent gubernatorial primary, Republican candidates talked about changing the slogan.

“Right now, 'Nebraska is not for everyone' is not the message that I want to send as governor," State Sen. Brett Lindstrom said at a debate. "We simply can't. We have too many jobs in the state of Nebraska — 60,000-plus unfilled jobs — we’re not going to be able to grow organically and bring people and retain and recruit talent by sending that message that Nebraska is not for everyone."

Lipschultz thinks most of the attention was short-term, and that a lot of factors could drive the long-term, positive results, including work going on in communities across the state to promote downtown development, tourism and community engagement — such as UNO Social Media Lab projects in towns including Ashland, Ravenna and Valentine.

“I'm sure that some of those local efforts would add up in the larger numbers across the state,” he said.

Leanne Prewitt, president and chief creative officer at Ervin & Smith in Omaha, drew a distinction between effectiveness and success. If the goal was to have national recognition for the state’s tagline, it was certainly effective. And it's likely the most memorable tourism slogan the state has ever had, she said.

With tourism numbers up, she questions whether it’s the campaign or the fact that people were forced to visit flyover states the last two years because they were reluctant to fly. Even if the slogan did cause the boost, she said, she’d challenge whether it’s been a complete success because she thinks it offends Nebraskans.

“Even if you get effectiveness in any or all of those three areas, if you shame and piss off the residents of the state or the people that the campaign is about, I think it's not a success,” she said.

She thinks it was a mistake that the commission used an out-of-state firm (Colorado-based advertising agency Vladimir Jones) for the campaign and that there could’ve been a way to launch it within the state that let people in on the joke, rather than letting them feel mocked.

Back in 2018, Lipschultz told The World-Herald his initial grade for the tourism tagline would be only a C. Now, he said, he might raise that grade. He’s not quite sure it’s an A, he said, but “it’s a contributor to this overall momentum.”

Ricks is aware that some people have disparaged the slogan. But, he said there’s a lot of uniformity across the industry — states touting great restaurants, events, hotels.

“You can’t differentiate on sameness,” he said. The audience for the campaign, he said, is people who like to take time to enjoy and wander, who want to "peel back the onion and learn a little more.”

“That’s the ‘not everyones.’ Those are the people,” he said. “And, as long as it keeps working, we’ll stick to it.”

Nebraska currently has its largest campaign of Ricks' tenure: $3 million in media buys. It has added Minneapolis and spot markets in Madison, Wisconsin, and Oklahoma City to the line-up of Denver, Kansas City, Des Moines, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

New ads that are part of the campaign still confront the barriers travelers encounter when deciding whether to travel here, while broadcasting the state’s quirkiness.

“We’d install mountains, but they’d just block the view” one says, over a landscape photo of the sun setting over rolling hills. Another, advertising the Ashfall Fossil Beds, says “Some of us have been waiting 12 million years for you."

The commission's advertising agency will change June 30, with Florida-based Miles Partnership coming out on top in a request for proposals. The firm also has a Denver location and the commission has worked with it before.

Ricks said the campaign won’t change.

“The long-term objective was to at least get on people’s shopping lists,” Ricks said. “We had a big job in terms of changing these perceptions. We had to take people unexpectedly and — not necessarily shock them — but we had to get their attention. The self-deprecating humor was all intentional, and it continues to work.”

