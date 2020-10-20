Nebraska's transportation director is leaving for a position with a Maryland firm

LINCOLN — The State of Nebraska is losing its transportation director to private business.

Kyle Schneweis, who has headed the Nebraska Department of Transportation since 2015, will leave next month to become CEO of High Street, a national transportation analytics, planning and policy consulting firm based in Maryland.

Gov. Pete Ricketts, who hired him, praised Schneweis on Tuesday for his work in rebuilding the highways and bridges damaged in the 2019 floods and for accelerating work on the state's expressway system.

"Kyle’s team has stepped up time and again to meet the challenges of the moment," Ricketts said in a press release. "He is one of the best in his field, and I personally appreciate all his contributions to help build quality infrastructure, so our communities can grow and thrive.”

Schneweis was the first director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation, which had been called the Department of Roads until it was merged with the Department of Aeronautics. He said he was especially proud of the agency's work in restoring 200 miles of roadway and 27 bridges in just 11 months after the March 2019 flooding.

"Nebraska’s communities are resilient, and NDOT’s work helped them bounce back rapidly," Schneweis said.