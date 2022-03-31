Nebraska's unused rental assistance could go to Omaha and Lincoln, Treasury Department says

LINCOLN — Most of the $120 million in federal rental assistance earmarked for Nebraska could end up going to the state's most populated areas, even if the state doesn't request any funding.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced Wednesday that it would reallocate unused funds from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, giving first priority to eligible jurisdictions within the same state. Omaha, Lincoln and Douglas and Lancaster Counties each received separate ERAP funding, and would thus be the main beneficiaries of the state's unclaimed funds.

"When feasible and consistent with jurisdictional needs, Treasury intends to reallocate excess funds from a Grantee to another Grantee in the same state," states a document from the Treasury Department. "When appropriate, after such an intrastate reallocation, a Grantee’s excess funds will be reallocated to Grantees in other states."

Gov. Pete Ricketts earlier this week vetoed Legislative Bill 1073, which would force him to apply for the money. The state still has $30 million in unused funding from the first round of ERAP funding — a fact Ricketts has highlighted while arguing Nebraska does not need the $120 million in second-round funding.

In response to Wednesday's announcement from the Treasury Department, Ricketts repeated his opposition.

“The Treasury Department’s only consistency with ERAP distribution has been its inconsistency," Ricketts said in an email statement. "The Department has frequently changed its guidance to align with DC’s political whims, and that’s only likely to continue.”

The Legislature will debate a veto override Tuesday, although the deadline to apply was Thursday.

Despite the missed deadline, the bill's supporters say it is important for the veto override to succeed. State Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln, who prioritized LB 1073, said Nebraska's remaining first-round funding will have to be returned to the federal government come September, which would leave the state with no funding if the override fails.

Erin Feichtinger, director of advocacy and policy for the nonprofit Together Omaha, said passing LB 1073 will act as a signal to the Treasury Department that Nebraska intends to use the funding, increasing the chance that the state will receive more money.

Regardless of the veto override's success, Nebraska will still have 40% of its $120 million available until 2025, amounting to about $51 million. However, the state still has to apply to access that funding.

That leaves 60% of the funds, about $70 million, that could be reallocated to Omaha, Lincoln, Douglas and Lancaster Counties.

Omaha has been approved for roughly $100.3 million in total ERAP funding thus far, according to Carrie Murphy, deputy chief of staff for the Mayor's Office. This includes $11 million that the city was recently approved for. Approximately half of the total amount of money has been distributed to applicants.

Nonprofit leaders said that less populated areas would take the biggest hit if the state does not seek additional ERAP funding. Tanya Gifford, executive director of Lift Up Sarpy County, said there are about 15 Nebraska counties that have not allocated any emergency rental aid, but that doesn't mean there isn't need in those areas.

Many residents don't know that money is available to them, and others don't have the resources to access the aid, Gifford said. Other federal benefits, such as food stamps, have a physical office that residents can visit, she said. The same isn't true for ERAP.

"The process was burdensome," Gifford said.

