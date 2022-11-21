Nebraska's voter turnout was lower than 2018, but still higher than normal

LINCOLN — Voter turnout in Nebraska was slightly lower than the state’s last midterm election, but it was still higher than the norm.

Nebraska’s turnout for the 2022 midterms was 54.8%, according to unofficial results updated Friday. This represents a small dip from 2018, which was uncommonly high at 58%.

Compared to previous midterms, however, this year’s turnout was still quite high. Before 2018, Nebraska’s midterm turnout during the 2000s hovered around 45% every year except 2006, which saw 53.6% of registered voters cast a ballot.

Nebraska’s turnout numbers largely mirror the national trend. According to the U.S. Elections Project, the 2022 and 2018 midterms had higher nationwide turnout rates compared to all other midterm years during the 2000s, but this year saw a slight drop from 2018.

As Election Day approached, some observers speculated that issues such as abortion and inflation could contribute to high turnout nationwide. Early voting returns in states like Georgia signaled the U.S. could be in store for another high-turnout midterm, the Associated Press reported.

The Washington Post, in a post-election analysis, noted that turnout was up in several battleground states with what were believed to be close contests, such as Pennsylvania and Michigan, which both surpassed their 2018 turnout. Other states that topped 2018’s turnout included Arkansas, Arizona, Hawaii, Maine, New Hampshire and South Dakota, according to the Post’s analysis.

In Nebraska, the 2022 landscape shared some similarities with 2018. The governorship was on the ballot, but in both cycles the Republican was heavily favored to win — and did. Both years also had at least one measure on the ballot. In 2018, the question before voters was whether to expand Medicaid to cover more low-income Nebraskans. This year voters were asked if the state should raise its minimum wage and enact photo ID requirements to vote. Voters said “yes” to all three of those.

Both midterm cycles also saw spirited races to represent the Omaha area in Congress. This year the race for the 2nd Congressional District featured a matchup between incumbent Rep. Don Bacon, a Republican, and State Sen. Tony Vargas. According to unofficial results, Bacon defeated Vargas by less than 3 percentage points.

Perre Neilan, a political consultant and strategist, and University of Nebraska-Lincoln political science professor John Hibbing agreed that the 2nd District race likely was one of the biggest drivers of turnout this year.

The contest drew national attention and money, with millions of dollars pouring in. Residents were bombarded with advertisements and mailers.

The race was one of the reasons why Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse had predicted his county, which contains the vast majority of 2nd District voters, would see turnout around 57%, just below the past record for a non-presidential year of 57.7% in 2018.

According to unofficial results, Douglas County saw 53.8% voter turnout.

While Kruse couldn’t say for certain what contributed to the lower-than-expected turnout, he said voter fatigue from the 2020 election may have played a role.

“I think people just — they want a break,” Kruse said.

Hibbing and Neilan said multiple factors contributed to the dip in Nebraska’s turnout this year, the top being the lack of a U.S. Senate race in the state.

In 2018, Sen. Deb Fischer cruised to victory over Democrat Jane Raybould of Lincoln, who repeatedly criticized Fischer for her acceptance of then-President Donald Trump — a line of attack that failed to sway voters in Republican-dominated Nebraska.

Other motivators for voters in the recent election were more up for debate.

Ahead of the election, advocates on both sides of the abortion issue in Nebraska viewed the summer Supreme Court ruling reversing Roe v. Wade — effectively sending abortion regulations back to the states — as an energizing force.

Abortion was not directly on the ballot in Nebraska like it was in five other states, all of which voted in support of abortion access. Still, Hibbing said he believed abortion did have some impact on voter turnout in Nebraska.

Multiple state lawmakers vowed to take up abortion restrictions in the upcoming legislative session after an attempted ban failed earlier this year. That made a handful of competitive legislative races — eight in the Omaha metro area and one in Lincoln — especially high stakes.

In those nine races, turnout ranged from 46.3% on the the low end to 56% on the high end, according to unofficial results.

Despite the attention surrounding the abortion issue, Neilan said he believed Nebraska voters were more motivated by education, public safety and inflation — common Republican talking points in the run-up to the election.

Nationally, one similarity between the 2018 and 2022 midterms was that both elections had the potential to shift the power in Congress, Hibbing said. The 2018 midterms saw Democrats gain control of the U.S. House of Representatives, and this year Republicans have narrowly retaken the House. That likely played a role in getting voters to the polls both years, Hibbing said.

“People like to vote when their vote makes a difference,” he said.

If the close division continues, Hibbing said he wouldn’t be surprised if higher voter turnout continues in future midterms. There is a “general intensity” surrounding politics that Hibbing said he’s observed among his UNL students and the general public in recent years. Though he said many people are “sick of politics,” they still understand the importance of participating.

Kruse said he expects increased interest in politics combined with the normalization of early and mail voting in Douglas County will solidify a new normal of higher turnout rates relative to the midterms before 2018. He predicted Douglas County’s turnout will remain around 55% in future midterms.

Neilan said he hopes to see the trend of higher turnout continue.

“Everyone who has the chance to vote should vote,” he said.