New complaints allege voter ID petition circulators are misleading would-be signers

LINCOLN — In the past week, the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office has received at least five new complaints against a voter identification petition, this time alleging that petition circulators are being misleading about the petition’s intent.

But unlike a previous complaint, which alleged a signature gatherer falsely claimed to be a state employee, the more recent claims have not been forwarded to the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office for further investigation. That’s because Secretary of State Bob Evnen said his office does not consider them to be criminal in nature.

Meanwhile, State Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar, the initiative’s sponsor, said the allegations are part of a “Democrat-led hit club” meant to undermine the initiative.

Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, a Democrat running for governor, submitted one of the more recent complaints, as well as the initial complaint. She said she hears from people daily about questionable encounters they’ve had with signature gatherers for the ballot initiative.

Last week, Blood shared a tweet that included a video of a signature gatherer who claimed the ballot initiative would give registered voters the option of using their ID before casting their vote, and later claimed the petition would allow there to be a debate about the issue. Blood said she’s heard from at least one other person who said a petitioner claimed the ballot initiative “doesn’t do anything, it just allows a debate.”

According to the ballot petition’s object statement, the initiative — if approved by Nebraska voters — would amend the state Constitution to require registered voters present a valid photo ID before casting a ballot.

Citizens for Voter ID is leading the effort to put the initiative on the November ballot. The group needs valid signatures from 10% of registered voters, or about 124,000 people, by July 7 to qualify.

State law requires petition circulators read the object statement of the ballot initiative before collecting an individual’s signature.

Slama, a conservative lawmaker in the Legislature, said this is part of the training petitioners receive for the voter ID initiative. She said she has not seen any evidence that the petition circulators have been lying about the initiative’s intent, and she dismissed the allegations as a purposeful effort by Blood and other Democrats to prevent the initiative from getting on the ballot.

Blood said she has nothing against giving voters a choice on the issue, but she wants the petition effort to be conducted the right way.

“They’re basing this ballot initiative on unproven fraud by being actually fraudulent,” Blood said.

The latest complaints follow allegations last month from Blood and others who said they had been approached by signature gatherers claiming to be state employees. State employees are not allowed to circulate petitions or otherwise engage in political activities while on the clock.

Evnen said his office sent the previous complaint — lodged by Blood — to the Attorney General’s Office because they considered the allegations to be criminal in nature.

However, Evnen said he didn’t consider the new complaints to be at the same level, so his office followed its normal process of forwarding complaints to the initiative’s sponsor.

Slama said she has not been contacted by the Secretary of State’s Office regarding the recent complaints.

Though he does not consider the new allegations to be criminal, Evnen said there have been court cases filed in the past regarding misrepresentation of ballot initiatives.

That occurred in 2008 when opponents filed a lawsuit seeking to keep a proposed constitutional amendment off the ballot. The opponents alleged, among other claims, that petition circulators failed to fully explain the initiative, which sought to put a ban on affirmative action into the Nebraska Constitution. The ban ultimately stayed on the ballot and voters overwhelmingly approved it. A judge later ruled in the ban’s favor, upholding the legality of the petition drive that put it on the ballot.

Blood said she expects the voter ID petition will be challenged in court. She said the company hired by Citizens for Voter ID to manage the signature-gathering effort, Vanguard Field Strategies, raises “a red flag.”

Vanguard, a GOP firm based in Austin, Texas, managed signature gathering for a leading candidate in Michigan who, according to reporting by the Detroit Free Press, likely will not appear on the Republican ballot for governor after the state’s election bureau found that thousands of his petition signatures were fraudulent.

Joe Williams, president of Vanguard Field Strategies, did not respond to an email Friday seeking comment.

