New metro-area legislative district draws candidate from Gretna
LINCOLN — A former Gretna City Council member and small-business owner has thrown her hat in the ring for a legislative seat newly added to Sarpy County.

Angie Lauritsen announced plans Tuesday to run for Legislative District 36, which encompasses the rural southern and western parts of Sarpy County, including Gretna and a small section of Millard. The district was moved from central Nebraska to the metro area this year to accommodate the rapid population growth. 

Lauritsen, a registered Democrat, said she would bring strong, balanced leadership to the position and ensure that district residents feel they have a voice in Lincoln. She was elected to the Gretna City Council in 2016. Instead of seeking reelection, she ran for mayor in 2020. 

She worked in corporate banking for 13 years after earning a degree from Bellevue University. She now owns a small business with her husband. She started the Gretna Home Town Heroes program and has served on numerous boards and committees, including the Gretna Chamber of Commerce, Gretna KIDS Committee and Survivors Rising.

The district is currently represented by State Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg, who is term-limited. The redistricting change means that during his final year in the Legislature, Williams will not represent the people who elected him to office.

