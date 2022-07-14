New Nebraska GOP chairman looks to improve local engagement to heal divided party

LINCOLN — Newly elected GOP Chairman Eric Underwood said Thursday that he wants to lead the state party in a direction that puts local Republicans first, but before that can happen, he must reorganize the party infrastructure that was hollowed after a tumultuous convention.

Underwood was elected chairman at the Nebraska GOP convention Saturday after he introduced several motions that led to former chairman Dan Welch being fired in a separate vote. He will finish out the remainder of Welch's term, which runs through the end of the year.

At a Thursday press conference, Underwood said the upheaval at the convention wasn't the work of an "activist movement," but rather a group of people who wanted to see a "new value structure" focused on getting conservative Republican candidates elected statewide.

"It was democracy at work," Underwood said.

Underwood has other positions to fill within the state party. Following Welch's termination, a slew of other GOP officers resigned, including Executive Director Taylor Gage. Underwood said he hopes to have the reorganization complete by the end of July or early August.

Underwood had served as the Lancaster County GOP chairman since September 2021. Though he said he wasn't required to, Underwood told The World-Herald that he resigned from the county post as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

Since the convention, several officials have attributed the division within the GOP to long-standing resistance against the party establishment led by Gov. Pete Ricketts. Underwood said the party has been divided "for years, if not decades," though he doesn't think it can be attributed to a single person.

After becoming Lancaster County GOP chairman, Underwood said, he learned that many local Republican groups across Nebraska have strong relationships with their constituents. There was strong support for bringing that energy to the state GOP. He said many individual Republicans felt unheard by the party establishment, which seemed to be more focused on big elections, rather than local races.

"It felt like this was something that was hurting Nebraska," Underwood said.

Underwood offered few details on how he intends to shift the state party's focus to be more local. Instead, he said he was prioritizing forming the central and executive committees, before moving on to discussing the party's budget and upcoming legislative plan.

Ricketts was not at Thursday's press conference. Jack Riggins, interim communications director with the state party, said that was because the governor had a prior commitment. Ricketts' public schedule stated he was traveling out of state Thursday and would return Friday.

The governor has been a big financial backer of the state party, with $330,000 in donations over the past 12 months, according to disclosure records. Ricketts on Wednesday was noncommittal when asked if he intends to continue contributing to the party’s campaign war chest.

Asked about the topic during Thursday's press conference, Underwood said he hopes Ricketts will continue his financial contributions.

Notable officials in attendance Thursday included Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, who delivered remarks to the crowd of reporters and party members. Former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry also attended the event but did not speak.

The nine-term congressman resigned his seat earlier this year after he was convicted of lying to federal agents during an investigation into illegal campaign contributions. Fortenberry has denied any wrongdoing and filed notice that he intends to appeal his conviction and sentencing.

At the press conference, Fortenberry was warmly embraced by several attendees, and Underwood thanked him for his attendance.

Underwood told The World-Herald that he wasn't concerned Fortenberry's attendance may send a bad message to Nebraskans, and said he is welcome in the state GOP.