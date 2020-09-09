New Nebraska license plate to highlight Down syndrome

Specialty license plates raising awareness for Down syndrome will be available in Nebraska beginning Jan. 1, 2021, fulfilling the goal of a group of Omaha dads.

The new plates, allowed for by a law recently approved by the Nebraska Legislature, were sought by Dads Appreciating Down Syndrome of Omaha, a group of fathers and father figures of individuals with Down syndrome.

Mark Kuecker, president of DADS, said some proceeds from the plates will be donated to the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Munroe-Meyer Center for Down syndrome research. The alpha numeric plates will cost an extra $5, with all proceeds going to the Munroe-Meyer Center. Personalized plates will cost an extra $40, of which $30 will go to the center.

The idea to create the license plates came at a DADS meeting several years ago, Kuecker said, when a member of the group mentioned existing plates for other causes.

Other specialty plates include those for mountain lion preservation, the Henry Doorly Zoo and military veterans.