LINCOLN — A state official announced plans Wednesday to close a troubled youth center in Geneva and create a new center for female juvenile offenders at the former Hastings Regional Center campus.
Dannette Smith, CEO of the Department of Health and Human Services, said the change will allow troubled teenage boys and girls in the state's care to once again be housed and treated separately. The plan also calls for bringing in a consultant to help Nebraska revamp its juvenile offender treatment program.
"I'm doing what's in the best interest of the youth," Smith said.
Both male and female youths have been housed and treated at the formerly boys-only Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney since August last year.
At that time, staff shortages, inadequate programming and deteriorating buildings combined to create a crisis situation at the similar girls-only institution in Geneva and the girls were moved out for their safety.
The Geneva center was closed for several months before reopening on a small scale in the spring.
State lawmakers have raised concerns about the wisdom of having teen boys and girls sharing a campus, saying the arrangement would lead to sexual assaults. They have given the first of three rounds of approval to a bill that would require the Kearney institution to revert to male-only by July 1, 2021.
State Sen. Sara Howard of Omaha, the Health and Human Services Committee chairwoman, said she just learned of the new plan Wednesday. She said she was concerned about whether it was developed too quickly and whether it reflects best practices for the youth.
She also noted that the state just got done with a major renovation to make the main housing unit at Geneva capable of housing difficult youths.
"I'm afraid to imagine how much money we just burned in a barrel," Howard said.
But Smith said moving the girls from both Kearney and Geneva will take advantage of seasoned, long-term staff and brand new buildings at the Hastings facility. Finding staff, especially clinical staff, has continued to be difficult at Geneva, even with fewer residents, she said. There are 16 girls at Kearney and five at Geneva currently.
There also are some girls in an intensive treatment program in Lincoln, which was created following the problems at Geneva to serve male and female offenders with especially severe behavioral and mental health problems. Those girls will remain in the Lincoln program.
The Hastings facility now houses a substance use disorder treatment program for male juvenile offenders. The youth come from the Kearney center. The new plan calls for the program to move to one of the cottages on the Whitehall campus in northeast Lincoln. Seven boys are in the program now.
Smith anticipates the moves to take place in October, after renovation is complete on administrative offices at the Hastings campus.
Meanwhile, experts from the Missouri Youth Services Institute are to start working with the state next month. The consulting firm, based in Jefferson City, Missouri, has worked with juvenile justice systems in several locations. Smith said she did not immediately have the cost of the year-long contract.
The plan calls for continuing to use the Geneva facility to house workers processing applications for Medicaid and for food assistance. That operation may be expanded, Smith said.
State lawmakers are slated for second-round debate Monday on a package of bills addressing problems at the juvenile offender institutions. The package grew out of the HHS Committee's six-month investigation into problems at the institutions, especially what led up to the August crisis at Geneva.
Among other things, the package would increase oversight of the facilities and the youths sent there; call for a long-term plan for the facilities and a study of the need for a state-run inpatient adolescent psychiatric unit; require a superintendent for schools at all state institutions; and make HHS responsible for day-to-day maintenance and repairs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.