New report documents increasingly dire staffing crisis in Nebraska prisons

“If you had a major crisis happen on any of these (short) shifts, we don’t have the staff to handle it. So what’s the plan?” Chipman said.

Earlier this year, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 88 called on Gov. Pete Ricketts' administration to raise salaries so state prison jobs could keep pace with higher pay at county jails in the Omaha and Lincoln areas, but their warnings went unheeded.

Chipman said he now wonders if the National Guard may have to be called in to help, especially at the Lincoln Correctional Center/Diagnostic and Evaluation Center where more than 50% of posts are vacant.

Among the Inspector General's recommendations is that the department and the governor should seriously consider calling upon the National Guard or other outside entities to help "relieve some of the pressure."

However, Ricketts' press secretary, Taylor Gage, on Tuesday said the governor "does not have plans to utilize the National Guard."

“At what point do they need to be called in? That’s my question,” Chipman said.