New round of pandemic relief still in limbo as Nebraska, Iowa Republicans criticize Pelosi

WASHINGTON — The push for another pandemic relief package appeared to collapse last week after President Donald Trump broke off talks and said Democrats were not negotiating in good faith.

“I don’t think there’s any chance to get it back up and running,” Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told reporters.

Grassley said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had refused to negotiate on the latest round for a long time. When she finally backed off her more than $3 trillion request, he said, she only came down to about $2.2 trillion.

Then there were reports the administration might actually be making renewed overtures for a deal and upping its offer.

But Grassley said the levels of spending being discussed would have a hard time winning support from many Senate Republicans, himself included. While some additional aid is needed, he said, hundreds of billions remain unspent from previous measures.

“Aren’t we getting a little bit ridiculous?” Grassley said.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., has worked on a bipartisan relief package that has not advanced. Bacon told The World-Herald he wished the president hadn’t announced that he was abandoning negotiations.