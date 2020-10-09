New round of pandemic relief still in limbo as Nebraska, Iowa Republicans criticize Pelosi

WASHINGTON — The push for another pandemic relief package appeared to collapse last week after President Donald Trump broke off talks and said Democrats were not negotiating in good faith.
“I don’t think there’s any chance to get it back up and running,” Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told reporters.
Grassley said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had refused to negotiate on the latest round for a long time. When she finally backed off her more than $3 trillion request, he said, she only came down to about $2.2 trillion.
Then there were reports the administration might actually be making renewed overtures for a deal and upping its offer.
But Grassley said the levels of spending being discussed would have a hard time winning support from many Senate Republicans, himself included. While some additional aid is needed, he said, hundreds of billions remain unspent from previous measures.
“Aren’t we getting a little bit ridiculous?” Grassley said.
Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., has worked on a bipartisan relief package that has not advanced. Bacon told The World-Herald he wished the president hadn’t announced that he was abandoning negotiations.
Bacon also faulted Pelosi for “playing such hardball” in the negotiations.
“He should stay at the table and keep putting it back on her,” Bacon said of Trump.
Bacon’s Democratic challenger Kara Eastman has blasted the congressman for not supporting House Democrats’ latest relief proposals, raising the issue at last week’s debates between the two candidates.
There are just a few short weeks before the Nov. 3 election and votes are already being cast by the millions across the country. If the presidential race is close, Omaha area voters are wondering if they will be the linchpin.
That’s because some handicappers have demonstrated how the election could come down to the single electoral college vote up for grabs in Nebraska’s 2nd District.
In other news:
COVID on Capitol Hill
As Trump continued to recover from his coronavirus infection, reporters asked Grassley if he was taking any special precautions.
After all, Grassley is third in the line of succession as the Senate President Pro Tem.
The Iowa senator said he’s been taking the same approach all along — wearing a face mask, washing his hands and social distancing.
“These protocols are pretty simple, laid out by the physician on Capitol Hill,” Grassley said.
He said he’s been tested for the virus but declined to disclose the timing of his last negative test.
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., meanwhile, is headed back to Washington this week for in-person work, according to a spokesman. The senator tested negative for coronavirus on Thursday. That was his second negative test since the high-profile Rose Garden event that included several individuals who later tested positive, including Trump.
Biden for vets
Former Sens. Bob Kerrey, D-Neb., and Chuck Hagel, R-Neb., joined a panel of Nebraska veterans for a virtual event Thursday night touting what the Biden-Harris ticket would mean for veterans and military families. Kerrey and Hagel were both wounded while serving in Vietnam.
Hagel served as Secretary of Defense under President Barack Obama and is one of a number of Republicans who have backed Biden. Hagel was featured in a video testimonial played during the Democratic National Convention.
Hagel said during Thursday’s event that nobody is more empathetic and decent than Biden and that his leadership is what the country needs at this time.
“I don’t think there’s been a more defining election than right now,” Hagel said. “The world is in trouble.”
