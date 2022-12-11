New support claimed for ending Nebraska Legislature's secret leadership votes

LINCOLN — Proponents of an effort to end secret ballot voting in the Nebraska Legislature say they have enough votes to pass a rule change in the upcoming session.

But even if they do, there’s no guarantee that the effort will succeed under the current structure of the Legislature.

Secret ballots have been used to select legislative leaders since the creation of Nebraska’s one-house, nonpartisan Legislature. Backers of secret ballots say the process prevents these elections from being decided on partisan lines, while critics argue it undermines transparency.

Under secret ballots, Democrats in the Republican-dominated Legislature are sometimes chosen by their peers to chair committees. That outcome has been a source of frustration to some Republicans.

The issue has been debated for years, and supporters of secret ballots have managed to fend off efforts to change the rules. But that could change when the first session of the 108th Legislature begins on Jan. 4.

Rod Edwards, spokesman of the Nebraska First PAC, claims that 25 lawmakers have pledged to support changing the Legislature’s rules to make leadership elections public instead of through secret ballots. Twenty-five is a majority of the 49-member Legislature — just enough votes, in theory, to pass such a measure.

State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, one of the lawmakers who signed the pledge, said leadership elections are among the most important votes lawmakers cast in some sessions, and they should be made known to the general public.

“It shouldn’t be hidden behind a veil of secrecy, in my opinion,” Briese said.

The Nebraska First PAC was recently founded by former GOP gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster. Secret ballot voting is the first and only issue that the group has focused on so far.

Another of the 25 lawmakers on the pledge, Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, will not be present to vote on a rules change, as he plans to resign from his post the day before the session begins to take office as Nebraska’s next attorney general. This puts the effort just below the simple majority needed to pass a rules change.

Gov.-elect Jim Pillen will appoint Hilgers’ replacement. Edwards said he “guaranteed” that Pillen’s eventual appointee will also support the pledge. However, Pillen is unlikely to prioritize this issue in his decision, telling The World-Herald last week that the secret ballot debate was “not his business.”

“I’m not zeroed in on that one iota,” Pillen said.

Even if Hilgers’ replacement doesn’t support the effort, Edwards said he expects several other lawmakers who did not sign the pledge would still vote yes on a rules change. He said he believes that up to 31 lawmakers would ultimately support the effort, including some Democrats.

Lawmakers have a number of ways to change the rules to end secret ballot votes, and Edwards said he isn’t sure which avenue they will choose. One way is to pass a temporary rules change before leadership elections take place to enact the new rule for those elections, then pass a permanent change when the Legislature adopts its permanent rules later on in the session.

However, this option will almost certainly hit a major roadblock. Clerk of the Legislature Patrick O’Donnell said he expects opponents would filibuster the attempt, and there is no maneuver that lawmakers could use to force the final vote. While filibusters on bills and resolutions can be ended with 33 votes for a cloture motion, that’s not the case for a proposed rule change.

O’Donnell said a rules fight could also delay other agenda items the Legislature has scheduled for the start of the session, including the leadership elections themselves.

Lawmakers could also attempt to amend the Legislature’s permanent rules, which O’Donnell said are typically adopted during the first week of the session. If an amendment passed, it would take effect in the 109th Legislature, which begins in 2025, O’Donnell said.

However, this attempt also could be filibustered, and cloture motions again are not an option. In 2017, O’Donnell said lawmakers spent two months debating amendments to permanent rules, and the debate only stopped when the lawmakers backing the amendments abandoned their effort.

Briese said he expects that opponents of secret voting will attempt the permanent rules change, although he said he would support trying a temporary rules change as well. He said there is less urgency to change the rules immediately because he believes the outcome of this year’s leadership elections would be the same, whether the votes are done secretly or openly.

Supporters of secret ballots argue that if leadership elections were public, the Republican-dominated Legislature would take control and fewer Democrats would be elected to chairmanships. Edwards said this claim is “a bunch of bull.” Briese said he thinks that Democrats would continue to be elected even if secret ballot voting ended.

However, Nathan Leach, founder and executive director of Nonpartisan Nebraska, previously told The World-Herald that it may take years before partisan bias becomes a problem.

“Over time, party influence would be obvious in that the party with a majority of members in the Legislature would automatically elect members of their own party to all the leadership positions,” Leach said. “The result would be a de facto partisan body.”

