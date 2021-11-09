New warden will lead beleaguered state prison in Tecumseh

“Craig (Gable) brings the leadership perspective and approach we need at TSCI," Frakes said in a prepared statement. "He has been about transformation throughout his career and has moved through the ranks at several facilities. Craig is unshakable in his commitment to quality and models the agency’s values.”

Gable is stepping in to lead a facility with a history of unrest and ongoing overcrowding and understaffing issues.

The medium- and maximum-security prison is the state's second-largest, designed to hold 960 people. For the year that ended in June, it held an average of about 1,031 men.

There were two riots there, in 2015 and 2017, and it houses Nebraska's inmates on death row.

The inspector general of the state's correctional system investigated a couple fires that were set by inmates in the restrictive housing unit at the facility over the summer, Inspector General Doug Koebernick said, and an investigation into an allegation of excessive use of force is ongoing.

A staffing emergency in Tecumseh was declared in December 2019 and has lasted nearly two years, though it was initially pitched as temporary.