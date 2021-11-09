New warden will lead beleaguered state prison in Tecumseh

The Nebraska state prison in Tecumseh has new leadership, the Department of Correctional Services announced Tuesday.
Director Scott Frakes appointed Craig Gable, a longtime employee who has served in several roles in state prisons, to the position. Todd Wasmer, who was previously the facility's warden, will be assistant warden at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln, according to a department press release.
Wasmer was appointed to the job in 2019 after serving as an assistant warden in Arizona, according to Corrections.
He was the state's highest paid correctional facility warden, with a 2021 salary of $122,402, according to a public employee salary database published by The Flatwater Free Press. The next-highest-paid warden's 2021 salary is $112,501.
Gable, the man stepping into Wasmer's place, has already worked in the Tecumseh facility, according to Corrections, as well as six other state correctional facilities. He began as a correctional officer in 2011 and has been a corporal, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, intelligence captain and assistant warden. He has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and a master's degree in public administration.
According to the Flatwater Free Press payroll database, Gable's 2021 salary was $64,505 for the role of assistant warden.
“Craig (Gable) brings the leadership perspective and approach we need at TSCI," Frakes said in a prepared statement. "He has been about transformation throughout his career and has moved through the ranks at several facilities. Craig is unshakable in his commitment to quality and models the agency’s values.”
Gable is stepping in to lead a facility with a history of unrest and ongoing overcrowding and understaffing issues.
The medium- and maximum-security prison is the state's second-largest, designed to hold 960 people. For the year that ended in June, it held an average of about 1,031 men.
There were two riots there, in 2015 and 2017, and it houses Nebraska's inmates on death row.
The inspector general of the state's correctional system investigated a couple fires that were set by inmates in the restrictive housing unit at the facility over the summer, Inspector General Doug Koebernick said, and an investigation into an allegation of excessive use of force is ongoing.
A staffing emergency in Tecumseh was declared in December 2019 and has lasted nearly two years, though it was initially pitched as temporary.
A report released by Koebernick's office in September noted that then-warden Wasmer said staff and inmate morale were low. Daily activities were limited most days, according to the report, ranging from some housing units not getting yard time to full-facility lockdowns with very limited movement.
"This situation and the overall environment of (the prison in Tecumseh) causes frustration among inmates and negatively impacts staff, who have to interact with an upset inmate population while running a facility that is routinely and significantly shorthanded," the report reads.
According to the report, there were 77 staff vacancies there in January 2020, 87 a year later, and 124 this June. In the first half of 2021 there were 12 new hires and 50 resignations.
In October, the department announced that Tecumseh would start limiting most inmate activity to 12 hours a day, four days a week.
At a recent town hall in North Omaha, Frakes said that if things are going well at the facility, inmates get eight hours of time out of their cells those four days, and the time is used to check off the most mandatory needs, such as clinical treatment and education programming.