Newly signed law targets financial exploitation of Nebraska seniors

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a bill into law Wednesday that expands the number of people looking out for financial exploitation of vulnerable Nebraska seniors.

Legislative Bill 297, introduced by State Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, allows investment advisers and broker-dealers to take steps if they suspect someone may be taking advantage of an elderly client. The bill expands on a law passed last year that allows bankers to take similar actions.

The actions could include putting a temporary hold on suspicious transactions, notifying adult protective services and the State Department of Banking and Finance, and alerting family members or other third parties previously designated by the client.

Jina Ragland, associate director of advocacy at AARP Nebraska, praised the legislation. She said financial exploitation of older people is a significant problem, with one in five older Americans experiencing such exploitation and the average victim losing $120,000.