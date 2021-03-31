Newly signed law targets financial exploitation of Nebraska seniors

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a bill into law Wednesday that expands the number of people looking out for financial exploitation of vulnerable Nebraska seniors.
Legislative Bill 297, introduced by State Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, allows investment advisers and broker-dealers to take steps if they suspect someone may be taking advantage of an elderly client. The bill expands on a law passed last year that allows bankers to take similar actions.
The actions could include putting a temporary hold on suspicious transactions, notifying adult protective services and the State Department of Banking and Finance, and alerting family members or other third parties previously designated by the client.
Jina Ragland, associate director of advocacy at AARP Nebraska, praised the legislation. She said financial exploitation of older people is a significant problem, with one in five older Americans experiencing such exploitation and the average victim losing $120,000.
“LB 297 helps protect the wealth, safety and well-being of vulnerable adults in Nebraska,” she said. “Older Nebraskans are especially susceptible to financial exploitation because they often have sizable assets and are not always able to recognize when it is happening to them.”
Also on Wednesday, Ricketts signed a bill making it easier for military spouses holding teaching certificates or permits from other states to get Nebraska teaching credentials. He said it is part of an effort to make Nebraska more military-friendly.
LB 389, introduced by Sen. Rita Sanders of Bellevue, requires the state to issue three-year credentials to people who have had an out-of-state certificate for at least one year in good standing. The bill exempts military spouses from taking the human relations training required of all other Nebraska teachers. The training addresses issues concerning discrimination, prejudice and living in a pluralistic society.
