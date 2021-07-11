No apparent efforts to allow other means of execution as Nebraska death row adds new member

Difficulty accessing lethal injection drugs has led some states, where capital punishment is legal, to allow death by alternative means — electrocution, for example, or firing squad.
A convicted killer was recently added to Nebraska’s death row, but officials and lawmakers show no signs of movement toward allowing alternative methods. The state agency responsible for procuring the necessary drugs suggested it is still pursuing them.
“I haven’t heard anything, as the chair of the Judiciary Committee,” said State Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha. “I’ve heard nothing from anybody that said we need a different method, we need a way to do this.”
Aubrey Trail was sentenced to death last month in the 2017 slaying of Sydney Loofe and joined the 11 men on Nebraska’s death row at the state prison in Tecumseh. The sentencing trial for his girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, recently concluded. A three-judge panel is expected to announce her sentence later this summer, and she could be the first woman in the state to be sentenced to death.
After Trail’s sentencing, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson released a statement calling it a “well-reasoned order.” His office, according to Peterson’s statement, “is committed to its legal duty to enforce death sentences ordered by Nebraska’s courts.”
All death sentences in Nebraska require an automatic appeal, and it typically takes years to carry out executions because of all the appeals afforded.
In 2017, The World-Herald reported that, in the preceding 58 years, more death row inmates had died of natural causes (six) than by capital punishment (three).
Now that total is four. Carey Dean Moore had spent 38 years on death row before the state executed him in 2018. Before that, the most recent execution was in 1997. Aside from Trail, the crimes that ultimately sent men to Nebraska’s current death row occurred between 1993 and 2017.
In 2008, the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled that the electric chair, which the state had used to carry out executions, was unconstitutionally cruel and unusual punishment.
Moore’s execution was the first in the state to happen by lethal injection, using a four-drug combination that until then hadn’t been used for that purpose. Public documents, released after the ACLU of Nebraska, The World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star sued the Department of Corrections, revealed that Community Pharmacy Services in Gretna had obtained the drugs.
The company’s owner issued a statement after the records’ release, saying that the company regretted the decision and hadn’t sold drugs to the Nebraska prison system, or any other correctional department, since then.
In a recent interview, Attorney General Peterson said availability of the necessary drugs is a task for the State Department of Correctional Services, and moving some cases forward is stalled due to appeals.
But, assuming all appeals are eventually exhausted in cases:
“Well, at that time, then we have to find out whether or not there’s availability,” Peterson said. And his office is “not engaged in that process.”
The Nebraska Corrections Department currently does not have lethal injection drugs, Chief of Staff Laura Strimple confirmed last week. However, an emailed statement suggested the department is seeking them.
“It is the responsibility of NDCS to carry out the order of the court, which includes continuing to pursue procuring the necessary substances,” Strimple wrote.
Strimple did not answer follow-up questions as to how the department is going about doing that. She wrote that the department did not want to provide comment that “might impact any pending sentencing or prospective appeals.”
The Nebraska Legislature abolished the death penalty in 2015, over a veto by Gov. Pete Ricketts, but it was resurrected via statewide vote the next year. Ricketts helped pay for the effort that put it in front of voters.
Lathrop said the Legislature ought to respect the will of voters.
“My personal view is, I’ve been opposed to the death penalty for a lot of reasons, some of them moral and some of them fiscal,” he said. “But the people have spoken, and I think we’ve got to respect the second house on that one.”
At the same time, there’s no apparent momentum to add methods of execution. State Sens. Julie Slama of Sterling and Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, who sit on the Judiciary Committee, said they hadn’t heard of any efforts in the Legislature to do so.
Slama said she’s not actively looking into it this interim, and Geist said she has no plans to bring anything forward at this point.
Eight states have authorized electrocution as an alternative method, seven have authorized lethal gas and four firing squad, according to the Death Penalty Information Center, a nonprofit based in Washington, D.C.
Asked whether Ricketts would support alternative ways to carry out the death penalty if drugs can’t be secured, press secretary Taylor Gage did not offer a commitment one way or the other.
“The State of Nebraska has a functioning death penalty, and continues to carry out the sentences ordered by the court using the protocol prescribed by law and regulation,” Gage said. “At this time, no death row inmate has exhausted their appeals.”
In answer to a follow-up question, Gage said the office typically doesn’t comment on “hypothetical scenarios” and would comment at the appropriate time if legislation is introduced.
At least for now, it does not appear any immediate changes are in store for Nebraska’s death penalty.
“I don’t see any movement on the death penalty,” Lathrop said. “I don’t see us repealing it, and I don’t see anybody trying to offer bills or take any steps to change anything. And so, we just have this population of guys in a housing unit in Tecumseh who all have lawyers that are billing to do various appeals.”