No apparent efforts to allow other means of execution as Nebraska death row adds new member

“It is the responsibility of NDCS to carry out the order of the court, which includes continuing to pursue procuring the necessary substances,” Strimple wrote.

Strimple did not answer follow-up questions as to how the department is going about doing that. She wrote that the department did not want to provide comment that “might impact any pending sentencing or prospective appeals.”

The Nebraska Legislature abolished the death penalty in 2015, over a veto by Gov. Pete Ricketts, but it was resurrected via statewide vote the next year. Ricketts helped pay for the effort that put it in front of voters.

Lathrop said the Legislature ought to respect the will of voters.

“My personal view is, I’ve been opposed to the death penalty for a lot of reasons, some of them moral and some of them fiscal,” he said. “But the people have spoken, and I think we’ve got to respect the second house on that one.”

At the same time, there’s no apparent momentum to add methods of execution. State Sens. Julie Slama of Sterling and Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, who sit on the Judiciary Committee, said they hadn’t heard of any efforts in the Legislature to do so.