No charges against former North Platte Sen. Groene over laptop photos

LINCOLN — Attorney General Doug Peterson will not file criminal charges against former State Sen. Mike Groene over photographs of a female staffer found on his laptop.

A spokeswoman said Thursday that prosecutors in the office had reviewed the results of a Nebraska State Patrol investigation into allegations that Groene took inappropriate photos of the staffer without her knowledge and shared them with others.

"It has been determined that there is insufficient information to warrant a criminal prosecution," said Suzanne Gage, the spokeswoman.

Groene, of North Platte, resigned in February after admitting he had taken photos of the staffer, Kristina Konecko. She discovered the photos in the course of her work. He stepped down after media reports made the allegations public.

On Thursday, Groene said he had been vindicated by the attorney general and by Tara Paulson, an attorney hired by the Legislature to look into the allegations. Earlier this year, she reached conclusions similar to those of the attorney general's.

"I did nothing wrong, nothing illegal," he said. "I never stalked anybody. I never harassed anybody. I did no improper behavior in the workplace."

In an April report, Paulson said Groene's conduct was inappropriate and would have warranted him being disciplined or even fired in a private sector job. If he had not resigned, she said, he likely would have faced consequences "such as reprimand, censure or expulsion" in the Legislature.

But she said the conduct did not constitute unlawful sexual discrimination or harassment or violate the Legislature's workplace harassment policies.

"Mr. Groene's actions can best be described as boorish, brainless and bizarre, especially for the workplace," Paulson said.

In her legal analysis, she said she did not consider Groene's actions as unlawful sexual discrimination or harassment for two primary reasons. One, because Konecko did not receive any tangible benefits through Groene's behavior. Two, because Konecko was unaware that Groene was taking photos of her, so it did not create a hostile work environment.

On Thursday, Groene said he regretted resigning from the Legislature and only did so because he got bad advice from Gov. Pete Ricketts, who urged him to resign, and from Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers and Sen. Dan Hughes, the Executive Board chairman.

Groene said he was scared of what they could do to him and "wasn't ready for another fight" in the Legislature. He also claimed that Hilgers and Hughes had bowed to the "me, too" crowd and the "mean girls" of the Legislature.

"I've been politically assassinated, cut off at the knees," he said.

Hughes said Thursday that he never encouraged Groene to resign but believes he did the "right thing" by stepping down. He said Groene had broken the trust with his staff.

"Groene just did something really stupid," Hughes said. "I never thought he did anything criminal."

Groene said the initial complaint came from a "disgruntled employee" who invaded his privacy. He said the photos, which were on a government-owned laptop, were all taken in public settings. He said they were face shots, taken because he "admired her smile." He said one photo, captioned "legs," was taken because he was curious about a tattoo on the staffer's leg.

Konecko, who has asked that her name be used, did not return a message seeking comment on Thursday.

According to Paulson's report, part of her job as Groene's administrative aide was to update his work laptop and make sure his computer desktop was clean. Groene gave Konecko permission to access his laptop, the report said.

The report said Konecko first found photos of herself on Groene's work laptop on Jan. 3. She didn't report the incident until she found more photos — some dating as far back as 2018 — on Jan. 31.

News of the photos broke in February, with the news site Nebraska Sunrise News reporting that the photos — some of which were zoomed in on "provocative body parts" — appeared to have been taken by Groene, then sent with "email captions of a sexual nature."

Konecko previously confirmed those details to The World-Herald, but said she didn't see any evidence Groene sent the photos to anyone other than his personal email address.

Paulson said she found no evidence that Groene shared the photos with any members of the Legislature, although she said Groene did admit to sending some photos to his wife.

However, she noted she did not have access to Groene's laptop because of the Nebraska State Patrol investigation. She said if she had access to his laptop, that would have likely revealed if he had shared the photos with anyone else.

Hughes said the legislative investigation ended with Paulson's report. But lawmakers created a select committee on ethics that is meeting over the summer and fall to examine the Legislature's workplace harassment policies and consider the need for a permanent ethics committee. The committee is expected to provide recommendations by November.

This story has updated since it was initially published.