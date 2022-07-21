No charges against Groene over laptop photos

LINCOLN — Attorney General Doug Peterson will not file criminal charges against former State Sen. Mike Groene over photographs of a female staffer found on his laptop.

A spokeswoman said Thursday that prosecutors in the office had reviewed the results of a Nebraska State Patrol investigation into allegations that Groene took inappropriate photos of the staffer without her knowledge and shared them with others.

"It has been determined that there is insufficient information to warrant a criminal prosecution," said Suzanne Gage, the spokeswoman.

Groene, of North Platte, resigned in February after admitting he had taken photos of the staffer, Kristina Konecko. She discovered the photos in the course of her work. He stepped down after media reports made the allegations public.

Tara Paulson, an attorney hired as part of the legislative investigation, reached conclusions similar to those of the attorney general's.

In a report released in April, she said Groene's actions were inappropriate and would have warranted him being disciplined or even fired in a private sector job. If he had not resigned, she said, he likely would have faced consequences "such as reprimand, censure or expulsion."

But she said his conduct did not constitute unlawful sexual discrimination or harassment or violate the Legislature's workplace harassment policies.

"Mr. Groene's actions can best be described as boorish, brainless and bizarre, especially for the workplace," Paulson said.

In her legal analysis, she said she did not consider Groene's actions as unlawful sexual discrimination or harassment for two primary reasons. One, because Konecko did not receive any tangible benefits through Groene's behavior. Two, because Konecko was unaware that Groene was taking photos of her, so it did not create a hostile work environment.

Following the release of Paulson's report, Groene released a written statement in which he said he regretted resigning from the Legislature, alleging he was the subject of a "political witch hunt" and repeating that he did "nothing unlawful."

He accused employees with the Legislature's Executive Board and an unnamed staff member of breaking into his personal work computer and invading his privacy. He said he had gotten "bad advice" from legislative leaders and Gov. Pete Ricketts, who urged him to resign.

"In no manner did I harass any employee. All photos in my computer were private and taken in a public setting," he said. "Americans have rights to their privacy, but apparently not in the Nebraska Legislature."

According to Paulson's report, Konecko said she first found photos of herself on Groene's work laptop on Jan. 3. She didn't report the incident until she found more photos — some dating as far back as 2018 — on Jan. 31.

News of the photos broke in February, with the news site Nebraska Sunrise News reporting that the photos — some of which were zoomed in on "provocative body parts" — appeared to have been taken by Groene, then sent with "email captions of a sexual nature."

Konecko, who asked that her name be used, confirmed those details to The World-Herald, but said she didn't see any evidence Groene sent the photos to anyone other than his personal email address.

Paulson said she found no evidence that Groene shared the photos with any members of the Legislature, although she said Groene did admit to sending some photos to his wife.

However, she noted she did not have access to Groene's laptop because of the State Patrol investigation. She said if she had access to his laptop, that would have likely revealed if he had shared the photos with anyone else.

