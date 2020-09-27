No dinner and drinks? Candidates get creative as the coronavirus changes political fundraising

WASHINGTON — The Nebraska Democratic Party uses its annual Morrison Exon dinner to celebrate its volunteers — and to raise money.
But holding such an event in the age of social distancing can be challenging, so this year’s dinner became a pandemic-friendly virtual cocktail hour.
The party booked Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., and activist Cori Bush to appear via video conference while those at home were encouraged to mix their own themed drinks including the “Joemaha Blue Dot.”
That move to cyberspace reflects a broader trend in the face of the coronavirus. Political fundraising has traditionally featured in-person gatherings — from chicken dinners to house parties, barbecues to happy hours.
But campaigns have to find more creative ways to raise money these days, said former Nebraska GOP executive director Nancy Bocskor, now a political leadership consultant who teaches fundraising at George Washington University’s Graduate School of Political Management.
Bocskor compared the situation to laboratory research or — more colloquially — to throwing spaghetti against the wall to see if it sticks.
“They’re still kind of making it up as they go along,” Bocskor said of fundraisers. “But it is a definite issue, because a good amount of money comes from events.”
Bocskor described campaign contributors as falling into three tiers and said large physical events are not as important for those at the top or bottom. Mega donors, after all, often expect one-on-one meetings with the candidate, and those at the bottom don’t necessarily need an event to convince them to part with 10 bucks.
But a lot of midlevel donors appreciate getting something for their donation, even if it’s just a couple of crab cakes and a drink.
And many also appreciate the social aspect of rubbing elbows with the movers and shakers. They might not respond to a phone solicitation but will buy a ticket to an event where they can see and be seen.
“People like to be part of the club,” Bocskor said. “This is unknown territory. Events were really that way that we got a segment of the fundraising market that just would not give any other way.”
Lancaster County and Sarpy County Democrats conducted their annual dinners virtually this year. The Lancaster County Democrats even arranged for people to get take-out from various area restaurants ahead of their video-based dinner.
Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb said going virtual has an upside in that it tends to allow more participation.
For example, the party was able to sell some tickets to this year’s dinner for just $20.20 while tickets usually start at $75. It’s also easier for those in western Nebraska to attend when they can do so from home.
“Everybody has to think outside the box,” Kleeb said. “For me it means that these events have become much more accessible to people.”
Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., is running for reelection in the Omaha-based 2nd district against Democratic challenger Kara Eastman.
Bacon campaign spokesman Kyle Clark conceded that Democrats had a head start on developing their digital fundraising tools. But he said the campaign’s own operations are going better than ever now.
“The shift to doing these things virtually is just another way that people are adapting to politics in the age of COVID, and if you don’t adapt, the chances of victory are much, much less,” Clark said.
He also stressed that the campaign has found ways to have safe in-person events with masks and social distancing.
While not a fundraiser itself, one prominent example was a Women For Bacon rally last month that featured second lady Karen Pence.
Eastman campaign manager Dave Pantos said their side has held virtual fundraisers, including one with filmmaker Alexander Payne. In some ways, doing virtual events makes it easier to get prominent guests.
“Those are going well and I feel like we’re able to do more fundraising events with more interesting people on them because of Zoom,” Pantos said.
Keegan Korf tried to get creative as she raised money for her campaign for the Omaha Public School Board Subdistrict 7.
Korf held an online “Wacky and Tacky Virtual Arts and Crafts Fair” in which supporters bid on donated items that included “liberal snowflake” masks.
The event raised more than $2,000, which is more than either of the two in-person events she held before COVID-19, she said.
“That’s how we’re raising money — just a little bit at a time,” Korf said.
Bocskor pointed to online fundraising records being smashed following Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death.
While online fundraising had been growing before the pandemic, it’s expected to really take off now, she said.
“This is going to be put digital in a whole new realm,” Bocskor said.
