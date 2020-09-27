No dinner and drinks? Candidates get creative as the coronavirus changes political fundraising

Bocskor described campaign contributors as falling into three tiers and said large physical events are not as important for those at the top or bottom. Mega donors, after all, often expect one-on-one meetings with the candidate, and those at the bottom don’t necessarily need an event to convince them to part with 10 bucks.

But a lot of midlevel donors appreciate getting something for their donation, even if it’s just a couple of crab cakes and a drink.

And many also appreciate the social aspect of rubbing elbows with the movers and shakers. They might not respond to a phone solicitation but will buy a ticket to an event where they can see and be seen.

“People like to be part of the club,” Bocskor said. “This is unknown territory. Events were really that way that we got a segment of the fundraising market that just would not give any other way.”

Lancaster County and Sarpy County Democrats conducted their annual dinners virtually this year. The Lancaster County Democrats even arranged for people to get take-out from various area restaurants ahead of their video-based dinner.

Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb said going virtual has an upside in that it tends to allow more participation.