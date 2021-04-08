No dissenting votes on Nebraska's $9.7 billion budget proposal in first round

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers debated into the evening Thursday before giving first-round approval to a $9.7 billion, two-year state budget plan.

Senators advanced the main budget bills with no dissenting votes after making only one $900,000-per-year change in the Appropriations Committee proposal.

But a bigger fight is looming Friday, when lawmakers take up the state's capital construction budget and an amendment to prepare designs and select a site for the new $230 million prison pushed by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

State Sen. John Stinner of Gering, the committee chairman, introduced the amendment, which would put almost $15 million toward planning for a prison to house 1,512 inmates.

The amendment would also put $18 million toward adding three units to the reception and treatment center in Lincoln for mentally ill, geriatric or other special-needs prisoners and would put $500,000 toward a smaller community corrections facility in Omaha.

Stinner's amendment breaks with the actions of his own committee, which set aside $115 million to address prison overcrowding but did not appropriate the money for a new prison. The amount of money matches what Ricketts had sought to start construction on the proposed prison.