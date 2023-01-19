No drama as Nebraska Legislature adopts rules for the session

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers took barely two hours to adopt permanent rules Thursday, after approving a handful of noncontroversial rules changes.

The vote on permanent rules represented a quiet end to a process that drew record public interest, including from former GOP gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster.

In the end, the Legislature heeded the advice of State Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, the Rules Committee chairman. He said Thursday that he wanted to get the rules adopted quickly so lawmakers could move on to deal with other issues this session.

The public focus on legislative rules began well before the November election, when the Nebraska First PAC, founded by Herbster, sought pledges from senators and candidates that they would vote for a rules change to do away with secret ballots for electing legislative leaders.

That idea was among more than 55 rules changes proposed in the early days of the session. The number of proposals resulted in a public hearing that lasted close to nine hours and drew more than 100 people.

But the Rules Committee decided against advancing any hot-button proposals, such as getting rid of secret ballots or closing committee deliberations to the press. They also left out proposals to eliminate the prayers that start each legislative day, revamp the redistricting process, set minimum hours of debate before a filibuster-ending cloture motion could be considered or allow pets in the Capitol.

Erdman said he expects to bring up the secret ballot issue later in the session. If so, the proposal would have to have a new public hearing and go through committee deliberation again.

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha sought approval of one controversial proposal that had not made the Rules Committee package. Her rules change would have barred firearms and other deadly weapons from legislative areas of the Capitol, except those carried by military and law enforcement officials.

Currently, concealed weapons are banned in the Capitol but there are no restrictions on carrying firearms otherwise.

Sen. Jane Raybould of Lincoln supported the change, arguing that deadly weapons are banned in many local government buildings. She raised concerns about the safety and security of the public and staff members.

But Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon argued against it, saying the proposal would take away people's constitutional rights to bear arms based on someone's feelings. Erdman also cited the Second Amendment in his opposition. He said he thought the Legislature was fine as is.

While Cavanaugh's proposal failed, lawmakers adopted one rules change that was not part of the Rules Committee package. The proposal, by Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha, allows veterans or active members of the military to lead lawmakers in the daily recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

