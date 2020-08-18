No Kanye for Nebraska, but he'll be on presidential ballot in Iowa

Rapper, business mogul and shoe designer Kanye West will be on the ballot as a third-party presidential candidate in Iowa, with help from Republican operatives supporting President Donald Trump.

West got his name on the ballot by submitting 1,500 signatures from 10 Iowa counties before the deadline, according to the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office.

Nebraska voters, meanwhile, won’t see West's name on the ballot, just as his music won't be echoing through Memorial Stadium in Lincoln with the cancellation of the Huskers' football season this fall. His effort, to name one of his songs, needed to be "Stronger."

West's campaign did not immediately return messages by phone or email seeking comment.

Observers have questioned whether West is serious about his White House bid. His unlikely campaign has fueled speculation that he's being encouraged to run by Trump allies in hopes of siphoning support away from Democratic nominee Joe Biden. He met recently with the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

West has qualified for the ballot in Colorado, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Vermont and Utah. He's facing a legal challenge to get on the ballot in Wisconsin.