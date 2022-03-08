No-permit concealed carry bill pulled out of committee for Thursday debate

LINCOLN — A bill expanding who could legally carry concealed weapons in Nebraska cleared a major hurdle Tuesday.

State lawmakers voted 30-12 to pull Legislative Bill 773 out of the Judiciary Committee, where it had stalled, to be debated by the full Legislature. It's unclear whether the measure has enough votes to go any further.

State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon was hopeful about the bill's chances but said he doesn't know if he can get the 33 votes needed to overcome an expected filibuster. The measure will be up for debate on Thursday.

Under LB 773, Nebraska adults who are not otherwise banned from having guns would no longer have to get a permit to carry a concealed weapon. Proposals like this are sometimes called “constitutional carry” in reference to some gun rights advocates’ belief that the U.S. Constitution gives people the right to carry concealed guns without a permit.

On Tuesday, Brewer called the measure the most important bill he has introduced in six years as a senator. He said it has generated intense interest from the public, with more than 1,000 people contacting senators via mail, email and phone messages.

He said the pull motion provides the only chance for his bill to advance. Judiciary Committee members are evenly split on the measure, without enough votes to advance the bill or to kill it.

But Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, the Judiciary Committee chairman, said the motion would circumvent the committee process for a highly controversial issue. He said that, often, bills pulled out of committee produce major battles on the floor and do not go anywhere.

"There is a reason these things are deadlocked in committee," he said.

Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson supported the pull motion on LB 773, regardless of whether the bill can advance.

"I think the people do expect us to debate this and to have a vote on it," he said.

At a public hearing in January, the bill faced stiff opposition from law enforcement representatives and gun control advocates. Brewer has since worked out a compromise with the Omaha Police Officers Association and Omaha Police Department.

Both groups have agreed to stop fighting the bill and adopt a neutral position if lawmakers adopt an amendment that Brewer filed last week. But it still faces opposition from the Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln Police Officers Association.

The amendment would allow cities of the metropolitan class, meaning Omaha, to require registration of all handguns, other than those owned by people with a concealed-carry permit. The city could not deny registrations to anyone allowed by state law to own a gun.

The amendment also would make it a crime to carry a concealed handgun while committing any of a lengthy list of offenses. The list ranges from murder to “unauthorized” graffiti and includes violations of city or village ordinances, as well as state laws.

Neither the bill nor the amendment would change current laws governing where concealed weapons can be prohibited, such as schools. Nor would they allow people to carry a concealed weapon while drinking or using drugs.

Both would require a person carrying a concealed weapon to announce its presence during encounters with law enforcement or emergency services personnel. People without concealed-carry permits would have to carry identification and show it upon request by those authorities.

LB 773 would allow people to still get concealed-carry permits, however, which Brewer said they may want to do to carry a gun across state lines or potentially expedite a background check for purchasing a gun.

Permits require passing a criminal background check, paying a $100 fee and taking an eight- to 16-hour gun safety class.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.