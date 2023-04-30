LINCOLN — State senators who met recently to talk about the transgender health care bill couldn’t find much common ground.

A series of meetings by lawmakers to discuss a potential amendment to the controversial bill ended last week without a compromise.

Opponents say there was no real attempt to reach agreement in the meetings, and noted that the bill’s main sponsor described them only as a “listening exercise,” not negotiations. Supporters say they entered the sessions in good faith, hoping to improve the bill, but there was no way to reach a solution that pleased everyone.

“I think we agreed to disagree,” said State Sen. Teresa Ibach of Sumner, who supports the measure.

Legislative Bill 574 would ban gender-affirming care — including puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and surgeries — for individuals under 19. Backlash to the bill has included a session-long filibuster that continues to slow down the Legislature.

LB 574 needs to pass just one more round of debate before it goes to Gov. Jim Pillen’s desk to be signed into law. Following a chaotic second round, a group was formed to discuss a potential amendment that would address some of the concerns with the bill.

The group was composed of eight state senators, representing both supporters and opponents, including the bill’s introducer, Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, Speaker of the Legislature John Arch, and Sens. John Cavanaugh, John Fredrickson, Lynne Walz, Ben Hansen, Tom Briese and Ibach.

After four meetings, Kauth called an end to the discussions. She has yet to officially introduce her amendment, but she told The World-Herald that the primary component would be a grandfather clause that exempts patients who were receiving puberty blockers and hormone therapy as of March 1. Other than that, she said the amendment will clarify that treatments such as talk therapy and counseling remain legal, as well as make some minor technical changes.

John Cavanaugh, an opponent, said Kauth’s planned amendment doesn’t include many changes she wasn’t already considering before the meetings started. Both he and Ibach agreed that Kauth entered the meetings already thinking about adding a grandfather clause.

“She comes in with a proposal and leaves with the same proposal,” Cavanaugh said.

Ibach said a grandfather clause made sense to her and other supporters. She said they don’t want to put families in a bind if their children are already undergoing treatment.

Opponents had their own amendment in mind, Cavanaugh said, based on the concerns they heard from lawmakers who supported the bill in previous rounds of debate. Their plan would include additional criteria for young patients to qualify for gender-affirming care. To qualify for surgery, a patient would need to meet a set of eight conditions. To qualify for puberty blockers or hormone therapy, they would have to meet seven conditions.

The criteria in the bill opponents’ proposal covered a range of steps, including obtaining parental consent, recommendations for at least two physicians from different clinics, and a review of the potential side effects of such treatment. For surgeries, the patient must have already undergone treatment for gender incongruence for at least a year.

None of those proposals are likely to make it into the Kauth’s amendment, based on her description of her plans. Ibach said she believes Kauth genuinely wanted to learn more about the opposition’s perspective, but their suggested changes were not what she envisioned for the bill.

For his part, opponent John Fredrickson said he went into the meetings interested in finding ways to improve the bill. But he said supporters seemed more concerned about how many lawmakers would vote for or against it.

“Frankly, I don’t think that’s a good way to make policy,” Fredrickson said. “I think we have to think about … what is the best policy for Nebraska, Nebraskans, and then worry about the numbers later.”

Kauth has said part of the reason she ended the meetings was her concern that additional changes would lose support for the bill. Even so, she said, the meetings also were meant to find and make improvements to the legislation.

LB 574 has garnered just enough votes to make it past each round of debate so far. If just one of those votes isn’t there in the final round, the bill will fail.

Several LB 574 supporters have expressed confidence that even without an amendment, the original bill has enough votes to pass. But that may not be true.

Sen. Jana Hughes of Seward said she would not support the bill as it is currently written. Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth said he wants to see the amendment before he makes his decision. Both lawmakers voted “yes” on LB 574 in the second round, though they had been present but not voting in the first round.

Both Hughes and Brandt said members of the meeting team consulted them about their thoughts on the bill. Hughes said her one of her main priorities was adding a grandfather clause, but she also expressed interest in adding steps to qualify for treatment, similar to what bill opponents proposed.

Brandt said he hoped for an amendment that addresses more complex circumstances that aren’t covered by the original bill, such as what would happen if a trans person under 19 moves to Nebraska from another state and has already received treatment.

Cavanaugh said he does not believe Kauth’s proposed amendment will do enough to address such concerns. And Fredrickson said a grandfather clause on its own is a limited solution, since it will eventually become obsolete.

“It’s just a delayed implementation of a full ban,” Fredrickson said.

