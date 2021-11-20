No specifics yet but federal infrastructure bill could have widespread impact in Nebraska

Many of the programs emphasize climate change mitigation, building in resilience against disasters like flooding, equity for minority and low-income groups. The transportation programs also focus on safety for all users, including cyclists and pedestrians.

Nebraska officials also need to get a handle on what industries can accomplish, given current difficulties in finding workers and the disruptions in supply chains, Friesen said. He's hearing from companies working on existing broadband expansion projects that they are looking for more crews and are waiting months to get fiber orders filled.

"What concerns me is we have focused a lot of resources on a specific problem but it doesn’t mean we can get it done quicker," he said.

Katie Wilson, executive director of Associated General Contractors Nebraska, said the increased federal funding will provide more stability for businesses, allowing them to look longer term and invest more in training workers.

She said contractors are looking forward to the work that will be generated by the infrastructure bill, although she doesn't expect projects funded by the bill will start before next year at the earliest. Major projects, such as expanding the expressway system, typically require years of planning and design.