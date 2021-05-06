No unity in testimony on Nebraska Legislature's resolution alleging federal overreach

Christine Lassek also decried pandemic-related restrictions. She said state and local governments have been breaking laws with impunity by declaring the pandemic an emergency. She objected as well to President Joe Biden's plan for conserving 30% of American land and waters by 2030.

"The federal government has become a monstrous beast that has gone out of control," she said. "We need you to hold the line in Nebraska."

Among other supporters was Ryan Hamilton, executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party. He said there are "clear preparations" in Washington to deprive Americans of their rights, ranging from Second Amendment rights to state control of election laws.

On the other side, Cindy Maxwell-Ostdiek opposed the resolution and called it "radically partisan." She said she was "outraged" that the resolution called for people to make their own decisions on vaccinations and public health restrictions, which creates problems for people with underlying medical conditions like her family members.

"Unfortunately, we had to protect our loved ones from fellow Nebraskans," she said.