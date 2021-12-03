No vocal opposition at meeting, but 3 regents criticize UNL racial equity plan afterward

That did not happen.

Three people who spoke about the plan, including UNL Faculty Senate President Steve Kolbe, all praised it.

Alia Ganic, a UNL student, criticized the plan’s critics.

“It is repulsive to me that some individuals are so prejudiced that they think an initiative like this is inherently anti-White,” she told the board. “I hope you all recognize the critical importance of this initiative.”

Another UNL student, Madison Whitney, said she is proud to have Green as her chancellor.

“His work on the Journey for Anti-Racism and Racial Equity plan gives me hope for my university,” she said.

Speaking Friday, Carter said the plan fits into NU’s vision and history of offering opportunities to all students.

“We were created, along with all land-grant institutions, because the leaders of our country recognized higher education should be available not to a few, but for all. Not just those with means,” he said.