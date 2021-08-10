Nonprofit digs into data to help Nebraska get a handle on overcrowded prisons

The incarceration rate here increased by 17% over the last 15 years, they wrote, while it declined in most U.S. states. The rate of people who returned to custody also increased.

The officials pledged to provide CJI with access to data, establish a task force with representatives from “across the justice system spectrum,” and use that group’s findings to prepare for legislative and administrative actions next year.

To the extent that reforms generate savings, they said, they will prioritize reinvestment into programs that are shown to reduce crime and recidivism.

Lathrop, of Omaha, often refers to this point in Nebraska’s history as “a crossroads.” Lathrop chairs the Judiciary Committee and has focused on corrections and criminal justice issues.

The prisons are overcrowded, there’s an idea that the state needs more capacity, he said, and states across the country are undertaking initiatives that are generally termed “smart on crime.”