North Omaha news website still waiting, and wondering, if it will get Ricketts' OK

Officials with NOISE (which stands for "North Omaha Information Support Everyone") have rejected the portrayal of their 3-year-old news site as an advocacy group, and are now wondering if the delay in getting a decision is just a prelude to being rejected, again.

"I don't think it's taken this long for other news organizations to get credentials. We never got any answers back," said NOISE Omaha's interim managing editor, Myles A. Davis, who called the delay "a push off, run around."

"It shouldn't take this long," Davis said.

Access to the governor's press conference hadn't been an issue until about a year ago, when NOISE Omaha began submitting questions via email during the press briefings, and asking if NOISE needed any official press credentials. After getting no response, a NOISE reporter attempted to attend a Ricketts' press conference on March 31 at the governor's hearing room in the State Capitol in Lincoln. The reporter was told she could not enter.

Some government entities, like the Nebraska Legislature, do issue official press "passes" that allows access to executive sessions of state lawmakers and, until COVID-19 hit, access to legislators while they're on the floor of the legislative chambers. But until April, the governor's office did not have a formal credentialing process.