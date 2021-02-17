'Not for party, but for people': Groups ask senators to remove partisanship from redistricting

Sen. John McCollister of Omaha on Wednesday presented a legislative redistricting reform bill to the Legislature's executive board, suggesting that voters may transfer that responsibility to an independent commission if senators fail to attempt to remove partisanship from the process now.
If the legislative process is "perceived to be tainted," he said, that would provide impetus for a commission model similar to that already adopted by a number of states.
A campaign to propose such a model to Nebraska voters last year was scrapped by the coronavirus pandemic and its challenge of conducting a safe and successful petition drive.
McCollister's measure, Legislative Bill 107, attracted supporting testimony from a variety of civic organizations at a public hearing. While no one testified against the proposal, that may mask almost certain political opposition.
McCollister's plan seeks to remove any consideration of political party affiliation, voter registration affiliation numbers and political history from decisions about congressional, legislative and other district boundaries.
"Political neutrality is the goal," he said. "It needs to be a credible and fair process."
Yet to be determined is the proposed maximum population deviation among districts, with testimony ranging from 1% to 5%.
A key element of the evolving plan would be to eliminate the ability of the full Legislature to amend boundaries agreed to by the redistricting committee following public hearings in all three congressional districts. The full Legislature must adopt a final set of boundaries.
Among organizations lining up in support of the plan were the League of Women Voters of Nebraska, Common Cause Nebraska, ACLU Nebraska and Civic Nebraska.
"We want the nonpartisan aspect of the Legislature reflected in redistricting," said former Sen. Danielle Conrad, executive director of ACLU Nebraska.
The League of Women Voters urged senators to recognize that not all Nebraskans are either Republicans or Democrats, with 20% registered as nonpartisans, when they consider their redistricting responsibilities.
Preston Love Jr. of Omaha, speaking for Black Votes Matter, said redistricting lines should be drawn "not for party, but for people."
This year's redistricting task is likely to be delayed until a special session of the Legislature, perhaps in October, because final 2020 U.S. Census figures are not expected to be available until the end of September.
The Legislature already has formed a redistricting committee composed of five Republicans and four Democrats who hold seats in the nonpartisan Legislature. Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, a Republican, is chairwoman of the committee.
Another major reform measure, Legislative Resolution 18CA, considered by the executive board on Wednesday would propose a vote of the people on a constitutional amendment to allow state senators to serve three consecutive four-year terms rather than the two allowed now.
Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha said his proposal would "allow the (legislative) body to function better as a result of increased institutional knowledge" and perhaps result in senators being better equipped to "think big and bold." Asked if he might be willing to consider the alternative of allowing senators to serve two consecutive six-year terms, Wayne said he believes six years is "too long to hold people accountable" at the polls.
Ian Swanson, director of external relations and state policy for the Nebraska Farm Bureau, supported the bill, arguing that "the institutional knowledge gap has negative consequences on policy outcome" and suggesting that there is merit in giving senators a longer time to develop relationships.
John Hansen, president of the Nebraska Farmers Union, said rapid turnover among senators shifts power to lobbyists, long-term staff members and institutional department employees.
No one testified in opposition to the proposal, which would be submitted to the voters in 2022 as a proposed constitutional amendment.
Meet the Nebraska state senators
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon