Obscure state board seeks more authority over Nebraska public power districts

LINCOLN — A proposal by an obscure state board to obtain more authority over public power districts has created a firestorm of concern and confusion among those utilities and some environmental groups.

The Nebraska Power Review Board, at its meeting Friday morning, will discuss whether the five-member board, appointed by the governor, should have the final say over contracts reached between power districts and energy suppliers, such as wind farms, and be able to weigh in on whether existing power plants should be decommissioned.

A representative of the state's public power utilities said she was puzzled about the purpose of such a change, and an official with the Sierra Club expressed concern that it could hinder expanded use of renewable energy.

Shelley Sahling-Zart of the Nebraska Power Association, which represents the state's public power districts, said that such changes could have unintended consequences, and take away local control now in the hands of elected utility boards, such as those at the Omaha Public Power District and Nebraska Public Power District.

"Let's articulate clearly what problem you're seeking to address. We're just guessing on some things (now)," said Sahling-Zart, a vice president with the Lincoln Electric System.