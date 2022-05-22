Offutt-based lab could be in store for new $50 million facility

After operating for nearly a decade in a temporary location at Offutt Air Force Base, a Defense Department laboratory that identifies the remains of missing U.S. military members could be in store for a new home near the base.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., proposed an amendment to the House Armed Services Committee calling on the department to “accelerate planning for the construction and relocation” of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) lab. The committee passed Bacon’s proposal unanimously this year, amending the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2022, an annual piece of legislation that appropriates defense funding.

The department came forward with a preliminary plan to build a two-story, 65,000-square-foot building, more than double the size of the current facility, which is 31,000 square feet and more than 80 years old. Bacon said the new lab will be in a different location near Offutt.

The estimated cost of the new lab is about $50 million, which will be considered in the federal budget for fiscal year 2024, Bacon said. A timeline for the construction has not been finalized.

The DPAA lab is responsible for the identification of hundreds of missing soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines from past wars. Last month, the lab identified the remains of a World War II pilot who earned the Medal of Honor in 1943. It was also involved in the six-year effort to identify the remains of sailors and Marines who went missing after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

“It helps bring closure to families,” said Bacon, a retired brigadier general who previously served as commander of the Offutt-based 55th Wing.

While a base commander, Bacon helped persuade DPAA to select Offutt as the location for its second lab when it was looking to expand beyond its original site in Hawaii. The new lab opened in 2013 inside the historic Glenn L. Martin Bomber Plant where workers from Nebraska and Iowa built B-26 and B-29 bombers during World War II.

From the beginning, Bacon said the space was always meant to be temporary. Discussions about building a new permanent DPAA lab had already begun in 2020. Not only is the building old, and set to be demolished by 2030, Bacon said it is still used for several other purposes and isn’t customized to meet the lab’s needs.

“When we moved into this space, we always knew we would have to move again,” said Franklin Damann, the laboratory director, in 2020.

The new facility, in contrast, will be “tailor made” for the lab’s operations, Bacon said.

“The make and design will have their mission in mind,” Bacon said.

According to a document from Bacon’s office, the next step for the project will be the Department of Defense completing the project plans and designs, which is expected before the end of the year. Bacon said his job is to ensure Congress follows through and approves the funding for the lab in the fiscal year 2024 budget.

