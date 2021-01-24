Often heated redistricting process expected to add state senators in Nebraska's metro areas

“This is not the kind of thing that just happens at the drop of your hat,” said Drozd, an authority on Nebraska census data.

Preliminary steps in the process began last week when the chairman of the Legislature’s Executive Board, Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango, asked senators for nominations to fill the nine-member special committee that handles redistricting.

Hughes said the Executive Board needs to appoint the committee members by the end of the month. By legislative rule, no more than five members of the committee can come from one political party, and three members each must come from the state’s three congressional districts. Members of the redistricting committee then select a chair and vice chair.

But Hughes said there’s little indication of when census numbers will be released to the states, so it’s not clear when the committee could begin its work, or whether the job can be completed during the session’s current schedule.

“We’re just going to have to see when we get the numbers,” he said.