Older Nebraskans don't need to rush to renew driver's license; pandemic extension still good

LINCOLN — Larry Belfiore thought that he was doing the right thing to go in promptly on Monday to renew his driver’s license. Instead, he found himself in a Catch-22 situation.
He knew that Gov. Pete Ricketts had rescinded a coronavirus-driven order extending the expiration dates for driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations and that the new deadline for people to renew licenses was Aug. 31.
But, after waiting outside the Department of Motor Vehicles office for an hour, then going through the renewal process, the 76-year-old La Vista man said he learned that a different executive order applied to drivers 72 and older.
The separate order, which remains in effect, gave older Nebraskans an automatic one-year extension on driver’s licenses that expired or were to expire between March 1 and Dec. 31 this year. The waiver was intended to spare people from having to go out in public and risk catching the coronavirus.
So Belfiore, whose license expired June 28, was turned away and told that he could not renew his license more than 90 days before the new expiration date.
Then he went to his bank to get information about his account. He was turned away there, too, when bank employees refused to honor his driver’s license as identification because it had expired.
That left Belfiore fuming. He said he was frustrated about not being able to renew his license and concerned about having identification that could be questioned, especially given that he has plans to fly later this fall.
But DMV spokesman Adam Eakin said drivers who received the one-year extension were were sent letters explaining it. He said people were encouraged to carry the letters to show businesses or others who might question their identification.
“I know it’s not exactly the most convenient option for people,” he said.
After hearing about Belfiore’s problem, Eakin said the DMV would work with the State Department of Banking and Finance to get information out to banks. He said information was added to state databases earlier to alert law enforcement about the extensions.
As for flying, the federal Transportation Security Administration website says agents will accept driver’s licenses and state identification cards up to one year past their expiration dates in certain cases. The policy applies if the documents expired on or after March 1 and the person is unable to renew them at the state driver’s license agency.
The glitch means the state has inadvertently been reporting fewer new infections and a smaller percentage of daily positive tests than is truly the case, said the nurse practitioner who uncovered the problem.