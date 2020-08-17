Older Nebraskans don't need to rush to renew driver's license; pandemic extension still good

LINCOLN — Larry Belfiore thought that he was doing the right thing to go in promptly on Monday to renew his driver’s license. Instead, he found himself in a Catch-22 situation.

He knew that Gov. Pete Ricketts had rescinded a coronavirus-driven order extending the expiration dates for driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations and that the new deadline for people to renew licenses was Aug. 31.

But, after waiting outside the Department of Motor Vehicles office for an hour, then going through the renewal process, the 76-year-old La Vista man said he learned that a different executive order applied to drivers 72 and older.

The separate order, which remains in effect, gave older Nebraskans an automatic one-year extension on driver’s licenses that expired or were to expire between March 1 and Dec. 31 this year. The waiver was intended to spare people from having to go out in public and risk catching the coronavirus.

So Belfiore, whose license expired June 28, was turned away and told that he could not renew his license more than 90 days before the new expiration date.