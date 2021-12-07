Omaha convenience stores challenge state's new 'take-out' liquor law

Ricketts joked that relaxing the carryout rule for alcohol has been his most popular action as governor.

But Carson said if the purpose was to protect public health by avoiding trips inside an establishment, the changes should have included allowing convenience stores to sell through drive-up windows.

Carson said the Mega Saver stores had sold beer and liquor through its takeout windows while the governor's emergency order, enacted in March 2020, was in effect. But he said store managers were unaware that Ricketts had rescinded his order in March of this year, and they had continued the practice.

That led a state trooper to purchase beer through takeout windows at the nine Mega Saver outlets on July 1.

Carson's arguments that the law was unconstitutional "special legislation" fell on deaf ears during the liquor commission's meeting Tuesday.