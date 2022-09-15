Omaha hearings will seek funding ideas for $335 million recovery act

LINCOLN — The first of four public hearings to gather feedback on ways to aid underserved areas of Nebraska will take place Monday.

All four hearings will take place in Omaha, with one per day Monday through Thursday starting at either 11 a.m. or 5 p.m., according to a news release. Members of the public will learn how they can formally submit ideas for spending $335 million allotted through legislation signed into law earlier this year.

Legislative Bill 1024, dubbed the Economic Recovery Act, provided the money to help historically underserved areas in North and South Omaha, along with some other low-income communities in Lincoln and rural Nebraska.

The leading lawmaker on the project, State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, told The World-Herald in July that about $80 million of the $335 million is planned for an industrial park and an affordable housing project in Omaha. Remaining projects are still undecided.

Engineering firm Olsson is working with a committee of seven lawmakers to vet all proposals for their “generational impact,” Wayne said. The firm will then present a final report in December that will help the committee identify projects for funding, which the Legislature must approve in the next session.

Both the industrial park and the affordable housing project were outlined in the bill. Wayne previously said other projects could include infrastructure investments, crime prevention, financial literacy and education projects.

Of the $335 million allocated for LB 1024, most — about $250 million — comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Most of the remaining money comes from Nebraska’s general fund, cash reserve and a coronavirus capital projects fund.

Members of the special committee and Olsson will be present at the hearings to answer questions and provide guidance to applicants.

Here is the schedule for the hearings:

Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. — Metropolitan Community College—South Omaha Campus, Room 120 in the Center for Advanced Manufacturing, 2709 Edward Babe Gomez Ave.

Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. — Metropolitan Community College—South Omaha Campus, Room 120 in the Center for Advanced Manufacturing, 2709 Edward Babe Gomez Ave.

Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. — Omaha Public Schools teacher administrative center auditorium, 3215 Cuming St.

Sept. 22 at 11 a.m. — Metropolitan Community College—Fort Omaha Campus, Room 201 in the Swanson Conference Center, 5370 N. 30th St.