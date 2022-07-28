Omaha industrial park, affordable housing among top priorities in $335 million recovery act

LINCOLN — The first developments of a $335 million effort to help underserved areas in Nebraska will focus on affordable housing in Omaha and an industrial park near Eppley Airfield, according to the leading lawmaker behind the effort.

State Sen. Justin Wayne told The World-Herald that the legislation, dubbed the Economic Recovery Act, will allot $20 million for affordable housing and $60 million for an industrial park near the airport, both of which Wayne hopes will begin construction by November.

Most of the remaining money will be distributed later, after the proposed projects have been vetted by an outside contractor, he said.

The Nebraska Legislature passed the Economic Recovery Act, Legislative Bill 1024, earlier this year. Wayne, who introduced the bill, previously said some of the recovery efforts will include affordable housing, infrastructure investments, crime prevention, financial literacy and education.

Though the main targets for aid are historically underserved areas in North and South Omaha, the bill also aims to help some low-income communities in Lincoln and rural Nebraska.

"I'm hoping this project can be a beacon of change," Wayne said.

Of the $335 million allocated for LB 1024, a majority — about $250 million — comes from federal American Rescue Plan Act money. Most of the remaining money comes from Nebraska’s general fund, cash reserve and a coronavirus capital projects fund.

The last major update on the economic recovery effort came shortly after the bill's passage in late April. At the time, a special committee of seven lawmakers, named the Economic Recovery Special Committee, had been formed to study potential uses for the money.

The committee met once before the end of the session, and since then Wayne said the group has only convened for one other official meeting.

However, Wayne and fellow Omaha Sen. Terrell McKinney have been meeting with engineering firm Olsson on an almost weekly basis. According to a press release, lawmakers hired the company to study the potential eligible uses of the funding after the group responded to the committee's request for proposals earlier this year.

Specific locations have not been set for the affordable housing or industrial park plans, Wayne said. The funding allotted for each effort will be distributed via grants, which the Nebraska Department of Economic Development will award to eligible applicants, he said.

Aside from the affordable housing and industrial park developments, which were already outlined in the bill, Wayne said most of the following developments under the Economic Recovery Act will be vetted by Olsson, which will evaluate each proposal based on its "generational impact."

Wayne said he is looking for "transformational" projects to be included in the effort. The industrial park, for example, is expected to create about 1,000 jobs once complete, he estimated.

"While residents are eager to see the funds put to good use, it is critically important that these dollars are targeted to projects with the greatest likelihood of creating fundamental change in our community," Wayne said in the press release.

The idea to build an industrial park near Eppley Airfield has been in the works for at least the last two decades, but only now has the necessary funding to back it, Wayne said. There have already been numerous studies on its economic feasibility, he said, and it was debated by lawmakers during this year's session.

Though the affordable housing piece is less specific, Wayne said there has been a known need for more housing in the Omaha area for a long time. Given the time constraints attached to the ARPA money, lawmakers thought it wise to set aside funding for the effort in the bill, he said.

According to the legislation, the $20 million will go to public or private entities that will either build affordable housing or "conduct other eligible affordable housing interventions" outlined under ARPA, including production, rehabilitation and preservation of affordable housing in underserved areas of Omaha.

To help determine best uses for the remaining funding, Olsson will meet with business and economic development stakeholders in Omaha to gather feedback the week of Aug. 15, according to the press release. In September, the committee will host informational sessions in North and South Omaha where the public can submit ideas.

All of this will lead to a final report in December that Wayne said will determine what projects they will propose for the remaining funding, which the Legislature must approve in the next session.

Wayne previously said he does not expect lawmakers to approve additional funding if he is unable to prove a need for it. On Wednesday, he said he is confident that he is on track to do so.

"We're looking at big projects," Wayne said.