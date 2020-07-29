Omaha lawmaker tries another avenue to allow discussion of meatpacking plant conditions

"This is hurting people who look like me," said Vargas, whose parents emigrated from Peru. "These are people who are working in our essential jobs, who don't have the choice of whether to show up or not for work."

The senator said that holding a public hearing would also allow lawmakers to hear about precautions being taken by packers, and to learn about the impact of the spread of coronavirus in communities that host such operations.

Opponents of the rules suspension said that meatpackers have already taken precautions, and that Vargas could accomplish the same goals by conducting interim study hearings this fall after the legislative session ends. They said that the spread of the virus in packing plants had been largely contained.

"It's not needed and we don't have time left," said State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston, whose district includes the nation's largest packing plant, Tyson Foods in Dakota City, which employs 4,300 workers. Albrecht said her office not not fielded one complaint from a packing plant worker, and she was convinced, after talking to Tyson officials, that they'd taken all reasonable precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.