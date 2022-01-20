Omaha, Lincoln law enforcement testify against 'constitutional carry' gun bill

Along with gun control advocates, those in opposition included representatives of the Omaha police union, the Omaha Police Department and the Lincoln Police Department. Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins also conveyed opposition from the Police Chiefs Association of Nebraska and the Police Officers Association of Nebraska.

They worry that the bill would counteract local efforts to reduce gun violence and hinder their ability to seize illegal guns.

"Without a permitting process and training, you'll have individuals who shouldn't be carrying and carrying without the proper skills necessary to assess the situation and determine when the lethal force is lawful," Ewins said.

Anthony Conner, president of the Omaha Police Officers Association, said he spoke with the president of the police union in Kansas City, Missouri, after a similar bill passed and was told that it made it harder to seize guns from criminals. He said homicides have doubled there since the bill passed.

"We must oppose this bill as it's currently written today," Conner said. "But I thank Sen. Brewer for his sincere interest in our concerns, his stated dedication to find a common ground, and I'm hopeful that we can do just that."