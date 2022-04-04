Omaha Mayor Stothert endorses Brett Lindstrom for governor

State Sen. Brett Lindstrom's campaign for the Republican gubernatorial nomination just got a boost from the mayor of Nebraska's biggest city.

“After watching these campaigns develop, and to watch what their issues are and what their commercials are saying — to me, there's no other choice,” Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said in endorsing Lindstrom.

Stothert said she’s focused on Omaha, but it’s important to her that the entire state does well. And, after keeping close tabs on the race and talking to most of the top candidates, she said her choice to endorse Lindstrom became clear.

Lindstrom, who represents a northwest Omaha legislative district, and Stothert have worked together over the years as elected officials. The mayor cited Lindstrom’s knowledge of the Legislature and his positive campaigning among the reasons she’s throwing her political weight behind the two-term senator in the closing weeks of the primary.

She praised his plan to attract talent and businesses to the state and retain people who already live here, especially those of retirement age, mentioning his approach to changing the state's tax structure. That includes his work on a successful bill last year to lower the state tax on Social Security income and a second effort this year to fast-track a complete phaseout of that tax. That effort, which is now part of a bigger tax-cut package, is scheduled for second-round debate on Tuesday.

Lindstrom, 41, said addressing tax structure and policy is just the first step in recruiting and retaining talent. He said he has seen Omaha grow over his lifetime here, and he thinks what the mayor and community are doing in Omaha can be replicated across the state.

Stothert said she hasn’t heard true plans from front-runners Charles W. Herbster, the CEO of Conklin Co., or Jim Pillen, a hog producer and University of Nebraska regent. Running a business and being an elected executive are different, she said.

Polls released by the Lindstrom and Herbster campaigns in mid-March suggested it was a three-way race for the nomination, with Herbster leading the field and Pillen and Lindstrom neck and neck.

Stothert is Lindstrom's highest-profile endorsement so far. Gov. Pete Ricketts is backing Pillen, and former President Donald Trump has endorsed Herbster. In an interview last week, Ricketts asserted that Lindstrom is “not a conservative,” pointing to a handful of his votes in the Legislature, such as when he voted to overturn the death penalty in 2015. Lindstrom recently told The World-Herald he stood by his decision "based on being pro-life" but pointed out that voters had spoken on the issue, restoring capital punishment after a referendum largely funded by the Ricketts family. Lindstrom said he would uphold the law as governor.

The mayor said she has heard similar criticisms of her — that she’s not “so hard right” on certain issues. Stothert said, however, that she’s a conservative Republican who believes in conservative principles, as Lindstrom does.

Randall Adkins, a political science professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said endorsements can help drive fundraising for and news coverage of a candidate. With Stothert being the three-term mayor of the state's largest city, "it's about as important an in-state endorsement that Lindstrom can get."

In the 2014 governor's race, Stothert endorsed former Attorney General Jon Bruning over Ricketts, but she said this doesn’t represent a split between her and the governor on what makes a successful leader.

Herbster has been among her supporters, she said, and she would consider him and former State Sen. Theresa Thibodeau, another GOP candidate, her friends. But Stothert said she’s looking at who would be the best governor.

Stothert said she had talked with Lindstrom, Pillen and Thibodeau but hadn't yet talked to Herbster before making her decision.

Lindstrom announced the endorsement Monday afternoon, the same day counties can start sending out early voting ballots. In-person early voting starts April 11, and Election Day is May 10.

Lindstrom said he has felt his campaign pick up steam in recent weeks. He said he is "humbled" by the three-term mayor's endorsement and credits Stothert with making Omaha an attractive place for people to live and raise their families.

“I think this endorsement, in the same way, puts an exclamation point on what we want to see as a state to be competitive, have a feel and have the opportunity and create momentum for everyone in the state of Nebraska," he said.

