Omaha native Symone Sanders connects with Nebraska Democrats during virtual watch party

WASHINGTON — Nebraska Democrats got a pep talk Wednesday night from one of their own.
Omaha native Symone Sanders, a senior adviser to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, participated in a virtual watch party for the state’s delegation to the party’s national convention.
Sanders said she was disappointed that they couldn’t all be together in Milwaukee this week as originally planned but said she was excited to connect with the group via videoconference.
“Thank you, thank you, thank you, from one Nebraska girl to another, from one Nebraskan to all of you Nebraskans out there on the call,” Sanders said. “I miss home. I miss you all.”
The half-hour event took place just before the start of the evening’s main convention program. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s celebration has been conducted largely via Zoom and broadcast speeches.
Sanders said she jumped at the opportunity to speak to Democrats from her home state and thanked them for their hard work on behalf of both Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.
Defeating President Donald Trump in November will be difficult, Sanders said, but doing so will literally save lives given the many Americans dying every day from the pandemic and the millions now out of work because of the ensuing economic downturn.
“Those people are our neighbors, our family members, our friends,” Sanders said. “We have real work to do but I think we can get it done if we stay focused, if we commit ourselves over the next couple of weeks to doing everything we can, to making all the calls, to encouraging everybody we know to sign up to be a digital organizer.”
Sanders stressed the importance of winning races at all levels, from picking up additional seats in the Nebraska Legislature to electing Omaha congressional candidate Kara Eastman.
“We’re going to bring a win home and I cannot wait, okay, to see that blue dot,” Sanders said, referring to the Biden campaign’s effort to take an electoral vote out of Nebraska by winning its 2nd District.
Sanders handed things off to Eastman, who said the party is doing what it needs to do this week — building broad coalitions.
While she was referring to the presidential race, Eastman has been working to build bridges of her own, seeking to unite Omaha area Democrats behind her bid to unseat GOP Rep. Don Bacon.
The incumbent congressman has tried to paint Eastman as too far left for the politically divided 2nd District.
“Look, there are a lot of different kinds of Democrats, right? People have different ideas on how to move this party forward, but right now it’s time to celebrate everything we have in common,” Eastman said.
“It’s just not the time to argue with one another because this president, this president is the most dangerous president we’ve had in the history of this country. So if a former Republican or a staunch progressive wants to vote in our ranks, let’s invite them in. Let’s create a welcoming environment for everyone.”
