Omaha native Symone Sanders connects with Nebraska Democrats during virtual watch party

“Those people are our neighbors, our family members, our friends,” Sanders said. “We have real work to do but I think we can get it done if we stay focused, if we commit ourselves over the next couple of weeks to doing everything we can, to making all the calls, to encouraging everybody we know to sign up to be a digital organizer.”

Sanders stressed the importance of winning races at all levels, from picking up additional seats in the Nebraska Legislature to electing Omaha congressional candidate Kara Eastman.

“We’re going to bring a win home and I cannot wait, okay, to see that blue dot,” Sanders said, referring to the Biden campaign’s effort to take an electoral vote out of Nebraska by winning its 2nd District.

Sanders handed things off to Eastman, who said the party is doing what it needs to do this week — building broad coalitions.

While she was referring to the presidential race, Eastman has been working to build bridges of her own, seeking to unite Omaha area Democrats behind her bid to unseat GOP Rep. Don Bacon.

The incumbent congressman has tried to paint Eastman as too far left for the politically divided 2nd District.